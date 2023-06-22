NHL Trade Rumors: Colorado Avalanche unlikely to re-sign 13-year veteran defenseman

NHL Trade Rumors indicate that after an impressive 13-year tenure with the Colorado Avalanche, veteran defenseman Erik Johnson appears to be approaching the end of his time with the team.

According to several sources, it's highly unlikely that the Avalanche will extend his contract for another season, leading to speculation that Johnson will become a free agent on July 1.

Johnson, who joined the Avalanche via trade from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the trade deadline in 2011, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving member of the team.

The veteran defenseman will hit the open market when free agency begins July 1 Hearing Colorado likely won’t re-sign Erik Johnson. The veteran defenseman will hit the open market when free agency begins July 1

During the recently concluded season, Johnson contributed eight assists in 63 games with the Avalanche. He also found the back of the net once in seven playoff games. The season marked the conclusion of Johnson's seven-year, $42 million contract, which carried a cap hit of $6 million.

At 35, Johnson remains a formidable defenseman with valuable experience. His contributions were particularly noteworthy during the Avalanche's triumphant Stanley Cup campaign in 2022. During the playoffs, Johnson recorded one goal and five points in 20 games, playing a key role in the team's success.

2023 NHL Draft: Where & how to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more

The highly anticipated 2023 NHL Draft will be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Hockey enthusiasts and scouts are eagerly awaiting the event, which will begin with the first round on Wednesday (June 28). The excitement will continue to build as subsequent rounds, from the second to the seventh, unfold on Thursday.

The opening round of the 2023 NHL Draft will start at 7 pm ET. The round holds great significance, as it features the top prospects who are expected to shape the league's future.

Hockey fans can watch the first round on ESPN, which will provide in-depth analysis, expert commentary and behind-the-scenes insights into the decision-making process of teams.

For fans interested in the later rounds of the draft, there's more to look forward to. On Thursday, rounds 2 through 7 will be broadcast on NHL Network, beginning at 11 am ET. This comprehensive coverage will ensure that fans won't miss any action as teams make selections beyond the first round.

Streaming options are also available for fans who prefer to watch the draft online. The ESPN app and ESPN+ will offer a live stream of the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

This convenient streaming service will allow fans to enjoy the draft on various devices, ensuring that they don't miss any picks or surprise trades.

