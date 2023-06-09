NHL Trade Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets interested in Philadelphia Flyers veteran

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers are once again emerging to take center stage in the trade market, with the Blue Jackets rumored to have shown interest in the Flyers' veteran forward.

According to an Insider, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets have resumed trade talks involving veteran Kevin Hayes.

After the Flyers traded Ivan Provorov earlier this week, a recent rumor by Anthony Di Marco suggests that Hayes' name has begun to emerge in the trade talks, with the Jackets still interested in the veteran services at the center of their offensive line.

"Despite the Provorov deal, which was prioritized, it still sounds like Hayes to #cbj is a possibility. There have been discussions since the season ended and were primarily focused on the retention amount on Hayes' salary. I'd expect the talks to be revisited."

This is not the first time Kevin Hayes' name has surfaced in trade talks rumors. During this year's trade deadline, Hayes was also involved in trade discussions but the Flyers' GM decided to stick with the veteran.

On June 18, 2019, Kevin Hayes signed a seven-year $50 million contract with the franchise. He carries a massive cap hit of $7.142 million, which will be carried over for the next three years until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers

The 31-year-old posted a career-high season in 2022. He played in 81 games and racked up 54 points (18 goals and 36 assists). A trade involving Hayes will likely depend on the amount of salary the Flyers will retain. It remains to be seen how the trade talks involving the veteran proceed in the coming days.

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Ivan Provorov from Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers made headlines earlier this week when they traded one of their key players, defenseman Ivan Provorov along with Kevin Connauton, to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a three-way trade involving the Flyers, the LA Kings and the Blue Jackets.

In exchange, the Flyers received the Blue Jackets' first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional second-round pick in the 2024 Draft, the LA Kings' 2024 second-round pick, Cal Petersen, Sean Walker and defense prospect Helge Grans.

The LA Kings, on the other hand, received a salary cap relief as a result of the transaction and will retain 30% of Provorov's salary.

