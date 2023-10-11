NHL Trade Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets open to trade 1st round defensemen

The Columbus Blue Jackets are making waves in the NHL as they engage in trade discussions to potentially move one of their first-round defensemen. According to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, the team is exploring "different possibilities," with a focus on players like Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, and Andrew Peeke.

The Blue Jackets currently have seven defensemen on their opening-night roster, and they are still awaiting the signing of 23-year-old RFA Tim Berni. The return of Zach Werenski, who missed most of the previous season due to injury, and the offseason acquisitions of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov have strengthened the team's blue line.

In addition to these experienced players, the Blue Jackets have promising prospects in their AHL system, including David Jiricek, Corson Ceulemans, and Samuel Knazko. However, the team faces salary cap constraints, with a limited projected cap space of $3.066 million.

Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist, and Jake Bean are notable names in the trade discussions. Peeke has three years left on his contract, while Boqvist and Bean offer affordable options with potential. The Blue Jackets are looking for more flexibility in their defensive lineup as they aim for a fresh start in the upcoming season, hoping to improve upon their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23.

As the trade talks continue, it remains to be seen which defenseman might find a new home, but the Columbus Blue Jackets are certainly open to exploring their options to enhance their team's performance.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Breakout Hopefuls for 2023-24

The Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a focus on development and future success. Three players, in particular, stand out as potential breakout stars:

#1 Jack Roslovic - Forward

Since his acquisition from the Winnipeg Jets, Jack Roslovic has steadily grown into a valuable asset for the Blue Jackets. With an overhauled forward group in Columbus, Roslovic is set to take on a more significant role.

His playmaking skills and hockey IQ make him a vital offensive contributor. Increased ice time and responsibilities could see Roslovic emerge as a top offensive threat for the team.

#2 Kirill Marchenko - Forward

Kirill Marchenko displayed flashes of his potential in his rookie year, and in 2023-24, he has the chance to further develop into an impact player. Marchenko's speed and offensive instincts make him an exciting prospect. With a year of NHL experience under his belt, he could become a consistent offensive threat.

#3 Jake Bean - Defenseman

Jake Bean, formerly with the Carolina Hurricanes, now has the opportunity to showcase his talents with the Blue Jackets. Known for his offensive skills and puck-moving abilities, Bean has the potential to become a reliable defenseman. A change of scenery may be just what he needs to break out.

These three players offer promise for the Columbus Blue Jackets' future. Fans can eagerly anticipate their contributions and their roles in shaping the team's destiny in the upcoming season.