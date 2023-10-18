NHL Trade Rumors: Conor Garland move could now involve fourth-team, per insider

Rumors swirling in the NHL are always a source of intrigue and speculation. One such rumor involves Conor Garland of Vancouver Canucks as being possible trade option.

According to David Pagnotta, a hockey insider, any move by Garland now involves a fourth team. This would add another level of complexity to the proceedings.

Teams involved in Conor Garland's trade

Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and Columbus Blue Jackets have been linked with this potential trade. Each team brings its own set of assets and challenges to this potential transaction.

What's more, the fourth team is rumored to be from the Eastern Conference - adding fuel to further speculation.

Canucks have reported their intention of quickly concluding the trade for Garland. He offers both impressive scoring ability and playmaking abilities that would add immense value to any team.

However, financial considerations must also be factored into any potential deal. Garland is currently earning $4,00,000 but needs an increase in his salary to accommodate the cap-constrained situation.

The question is how creative can the Canucks get? They could incorporate additional players in order to balance salaries or explore a sign-and-trade deal that would enable Garland to negotiate his new contract before finalizing the trade.

Engaging a fourth team could give the Canucks more flexibility during trade negotiations, as this team could help facilitate it by taking over some contracts or contributing additional assets. However, this would make the deal more complex and might even slow it down.

Fans and analysts will continue to closely follow developments as this rumor mill churns, keeping tabs on any possible developments that could influence this situation.

Conor Garland's Hockey career

Conor Garland started his hockey career in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). There he demonstrated exceptional skills and potential. Arizona Coyotes saw these efforts and selected Conor in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Garland made his NHL debut for the Coyotes during 2018-2019 and immediately established himself as an integral component. Garland then Joined Vancouver Canucks in 2021.

Garland's notable performances have triggered interest from various clubs; making him an appealing option during trade discussions.

While still relatively young in terms of NHL service time, his impactful presence cannot be denied; with a bright career ahead.