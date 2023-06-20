NHL Trade Rumors: Could the Chicago Blackhawks make a big goalie upgrade with MacKenzie Blackwood?

As the offseason rumors begin to circulate, one intriguing possibility is a potential trade involving goalie MacKenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils and the Chicago Blackhawks.

While the Blackhawks have not been explicitly linked to any trade talks, they could be an ideal fit for Blackwood as he enters a period of restricted free agency. With their young core and the desire to contend in the near future, the Blackhawks could benefit from acquiring a promising goaltender like Blackwood to solidify their netminding position.

MacKenzie Blackwood's RFA status and Devils' goaltending depth

Blackwood's impending restricted free agency status could make him an attractive trade target for teams in need of a goaltender. The New Jersey Devils currently have Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid under contract for next season, providing them with plenty of goaltending depth.

Trading Blackwood would allow the Devils to address other areas of need while potentially receiving assets in return. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, have the opportunity to acquire a young goaltender who can be a long-term solution between the pipes.

Building around a young core

With the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have shown their commitment to building a competitive team in the near future. Acquiring MacKenzie Blackwood would align with their goal of contending sooner rather than later.

Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

Blackwood, at just 26 years old, has showcased immense potential throughout his career. His athleticism, technical skills, and ability to make timely saves make him an exciting piece to build around. Adding Blackwood to the Blackhawks' young core, which will likely include a talent like Connor Bedard, would solidify their foundation for long-term success.

Blackhawks' goaltending stability and mentorship

The Blackhawks have experienced some inconsistency in their goaltending position in recent years. Acquiring MacKenzie Blackwood would provide stability and reliability in the crease.

Blackwood has demonstrated the ability to steal games and make clutch saves when needed. His presence would provide the Blackhawks with confidence and allow them to compete at a higher level.

Additionally, Blackwood's experience and skills could serve as a valuable mentorship opportunity for the team's younger goaltending prospects, contributing to their development and growth.

While the Chicago Blackhawks have not been directly linked to trade rumors involving MacKenzie Blackwood, the fit between the two seems promising.

