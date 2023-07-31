NHL Trade Rumors: Edmonton Oilers interested in Canadiens, Capitals centers

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to bolster their attack with the addition of a fourth-line center, but their limited cap space poses a challenge in making a pre-season acquisition. As per reports by Kurt Leavins, the Oilers may explore adding a center during the upcoming season, eyeing players like Nic Dowd and Jake Evans as potential trade targets.

Adding a fourth-line center would be a strategic move for the Oilers to fortify their depth and create a more formidable lineup. Both Nic Dowd and Jake Evans present viable options due to their affordability and skill sets.

Dowd, with a manageable $1.3 million cap hit for the next two seasons, has proven himself as a dependable bottom-six forward, impressing with his stellar defensive play and physicality. In his last season with the Washington Capitals, the 33-year-old notched 13 goals and 25 points in 65 games.

Similarly, Jake Evans, with a slightly higher $1.7 million cap hit over the next two years, displayed promise during his 54-game stint with the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022-23 season. The young center managed two goals and 19 points, showing his potential as a solid bottom-six center and a potential candidate for penalty-kill responsibilities.

Given their budget constraints, the Oilers could explore adding either Dowd or Evans during the season to enhance their forward depth. Their contributions could prove valuable in critical situations and add an extra layer of resilience to the team's overall performance.

Most Successful Captains in Edmonton Oilers' history

Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier are two iconic captains who left a mark on the Edmonton Oilers' history. Gretzky, known as "The Great One," led the team to four Stanley Cup championships in five years and was the heart and soul of the Oilers. His exceptional play and unmatched leadership skills made him an inspiration to his teammates, and he remains a revered figure in Edmonton's hockey lore.

Mark Messier, the fierce competitor, took over the captaincy after Gretzky's departure and led the Edmonton Oilers to five more Stanley Cups, earning the Conn Smythe trophy along the way.

Currently, Connor McDavid holds the captaincy, and he's already proven himself as one of the league's best players. Appointed in 2016, McDavid became the youngest captain in NHL history. His exceptional skills on the ice and strong leadership have led the Oilers to two playoff appearances in recent years.

With McDavid at the helm, Edmonton fans have high hopes for future success as he continues to make his mark as a beloved captain.