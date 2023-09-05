NHL Trade Rumors: Edmonton Oilers' next big signing may be $27,500,000 Seattle Kraken defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for the upcoming NHL season, but it's never too early to consider potential trade targets. General manager Ken Holland has a history of being active at the trade deadline.

With the possibility of this being Holland's last season in the position, he may be looking to make significant moves once again. Last season, one of the Edmonton Oilers' big acquisitions was Mattias Ekholm, a move that felt somewhat unrealistic before it happened.

The question now is whether Holland can pull off another game-changing trade this year. While it's a wait-and-see situation, there's an upcoming unrestricted free agent who could be on Holland's radar.

According to Liam Horrobin of Oilers Nation, Jordan Eberle, a 34-year-old right-winger currently with the Seattle Kraken, is an intriguing option. Eberle has consistently performed well, achieving back-to-back 20-goal seasons with the Kraken.

Horrobin writes:

"What if the Oilers managed to bring back Jordan Eberle? He’s had back-to-back 20-goal seasons with the Kraken and played a massive role in the playoffs with six goals in 14 games.

"It feels like a long shot, considering Seattle made the playoffs last year; however, if they take a step back this season, perhaps moving on from an aging winger wouldn’t be off the table."

During the 2022-2023 NHL season, Jordan Eberle showcased his offensive prowess with remarkable stats. Over the course of 82 games played, he found the back of the net 20 times and provided valuable assists, tallying up an impressive 63 points. He also played a crucial role in their playoff run, scoring six goals in 14 games.

On June 14, 2019, Jordan Eberle inked a five-year deal worth $27,500,000 with the New York Islanders, before joining the Kraken in 2021.

Significance of signing Jordan Eberle for the Edmonton Oilers

Acquiring Jordan Eberle would not only bolster the Edmonton Oilers' depth on the right side but also add more scoring to an already potent lineup. Although Edmonton shouldn't have trouble scoring with their offensive firepower, the past has shown that unexpected challenges can arise in the postseason.

Bringing Eberle back to Edmonton would undoubtedly be a popular move among fans, as his history with the team and scoring ability make him a valuable asset. While it remains to be seen whether such a trade is feasible, the prospect of Eberle returning to the Oilers is an exciting one for the team and its supporters.

Jordan Eberle is just one name on the list of potential trade targets, but he could certainly make a significant impact if he finds his way back to the Edmonton Oilers.