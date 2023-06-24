The NHL offseason is heating up, and trade rumors are swirling around some big-name players. Two players who have found themselves in the midst of speculation are Erik Karlsson and Ryan O'Reilly.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly interested in acquiring Karlsson, while the Vancouver Canucks are eyeing O'Reilly to bolster their roster. Let's take a closer look at these potential trades and how they could impact the teams involved.

Erik Karlsson is the focus of speculation with Penguins the most heavily-linked NHL side

Erik Karlsson, the 33-year-old veteran defenseman, had a resurgent season in 2022-23, posting an impressive 101 points. He became the first defenseman since 1991-92 to achieve such a feat.

The Penguins, known for their strong defensive core, are looking to add Karlsson's offensive prowess to their lineup. However, the Penguins already have a surplus of NHL-ready defensemen, so a deal involving Karlsson would likely require some roster adjustments.

The main hurdle in acquiring Karlsson is his hefty contract, with an $11.5 million cap hit for the next four NHL seasons. While the Penguins have enough cap space to accommodate him, Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas would have to carefully consider the impact on the rest of the team's construction.

The Sharks, Karlsson's current team, might also need to retain a portion of his contract to facilitate a trade.

Although Karlsson's production has declined since joining the Sharks in 2018, the Penguins believe he can still be a valuable asset, especially with his potential pairing alongside Kris Letang. Dubas, eager to make an immediate impact in his new role, may be tempted to pursue such a high-profile acquisition.

Ryan O'Reilly linked to the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are seeking additional center depth and have set their sights on Ryan O'Reilly. The 32-year-old O'Reilly had a lackluster NHL season with the St. Louis Blues, leading to doubts about his performance. However, his ability to contribute to a championship-caliber team like the Toronto Maple Leafs caught the attention of the Canucks' management.

O'Reilly possesses the qualities the Canucks are looking for defensive utility, leadership, and the ability to play a crucial role in the center position. Adding him to a core that includes promising stars like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes could help the Canucks elevate their game and become contenders.

However, the obstacles are significant, as O'Reilly is currently under contract with the Leafs and the Canucks face serious cap constraints.

The Canucks' management would need to find creative solutions to address their cap problems and potentially negotiate a trade with the Maple Leafs. O'Reilly's Ontario roots might make the Canucks an appealing destination for him, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be reached.

