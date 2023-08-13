NHL Trade Rumors: Frustrated UFA goalie not looking to re-sign with NY Rangers

As the NHL season approaches, all eyes are on whether the Tampa Bay Lightning will extend an offer to Jaroslav Halak. In a recent interview with Tomas Prokop of Dennik Sport, veteran goaltender Halak made his intentions clear: he is not interested in settling for a third-string role.

Halak's aspirations lie in finding a team that will value his experience and skills by giving him the backup position. This announcement sparked speculation about his potential landing spots, with one team standing out as a prime candidate: the Lightning.

The Lightning's goaltending situation underwent a change during the offseason as they bid farewell to Brian Elliott. In his place, they acquired Jonas Johansson. While Johansson has shown promise, his extensive experience in the AHL suggests that there might be room for an upgrade in the backup role. This is where Halak comes into play.

At 38 years old, Halak's career has spanned several NHL teams, and he most recently spent a season with the New York Rangers. In 25 appearances with the Rangers, he achieved a respectable 10-9-0 record, maintaining a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%).

Halak's determination to extend his career is underlined by his quest for the coveted 300-win milestone. Just five victories shy of reaching this remarkable achievement, he is motivated to continue showcasing his goaltending prowess.

A backup role on a team like the Lightning could provide him with the opportunity he seeks, allowing him to contribute meaningfully while also inching closer to his personal milestone.

NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins eyeing a potential acquisition of forward Tomas Tatar

During a late-night segment of Sportsnet Central, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman ignited speculation by hinting at the Pittsburgh Penguins' potential interest in adding forward Tomas Tatar.

This discussion arises from the complex three-way trade involving the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens and Penguins, which saw Erik Karlsson switch teams.

With the Penguins seeking to reinforce their forward depth, Tatar's availability as an unrestricted free agent gains significance. The potential absence of Jake Guentzel at the season's start creates a gap, enhancing Tatar's appeal for his scoring prowess.

Newly appointed GM Kyle Dubas maintains a cautious stance amid ongoing trade talks, recognizing the need for a balanced approach given the uncertainties surrounding the team's composition with training camp approaching in six weeks.