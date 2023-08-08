NHL Trade Rumors: Golden Knights looking to ship out $30,000,000 Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL, rumors have brought Jonathan Marchessault to the center stage. There's a possibility of the Vegas Golden Knights parting ways with their standout player, Jonathan Marchessault.

In a recent article penned for Vegas Hockey Now, Chris Gawlik mentioned the prospect of Marchessault, a key forward for the Golden Knights, being traded before the culmination of his contract after the 2023-24 season. This suggestion has given rise to much speculation throughout the hockey community, prompting discussions about the potential motivations behind such a significant move.

The catalyst for these trade rumors comes from both Marchessault's impending unrestricted free agency next summer and his recent accolades on the ice. The star winger clinched the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player (MVP) of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This individual honor marked a significant achievement in Marchessault's career, underlining his immense value to the team. However, it also opened a window of opportunity for the Golden Knights to capitalize on his heightened worth, potentially yielding a substantial return in the trade market.

The Golden Knights have garnered a reputation for their willingness to make bold moves in pursuit of roster optimization. The departure of Reilly Smith earlier in the summer demonstrated their commitment to reevaluating their roster and making necessary changes.

Given this backdrop, the notion of Marchessault being traded becomes less far-fetched, especially if contract extension negotiations remain stagnant. As of now, there have been no substantial discussions regarding an extension between the player and the team, further fueling the trade speculations.

Jonathan Marchessault's NHL history, contract and more

Jonathan Marchessault's career trajectory and his current status present a complex scenario for the Golden Knights to navigate. The Canadian forward has moved through several NHL teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers, before finding his place with the Golden Knights.

Looking at the financial aspect, Marchessault's salary for the 2023-24 season is set at $3,500,000 with a cap hit of $5,000,000. In 2018, he signed a six-year contract worth $30,000,000. These numbers reflect his value on the ice and his contribution to the team.

Over his impressive 10-year career, he has secured contracts totaling $34,875,000, further emphasizing his market appeal.

Jonathan Marchessault's statistics are noteworthy, accumulating 418 points in 556 games played. In the high-pressure environment of the playoffs, he has showcased his ability to step up and deliver with 72 playoff points in 95 games, making him a crucial asset in NHL postseason play.