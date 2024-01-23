NHL Trade Rumors: Habs' Sean Monahan said to have eight potential suitors per insider 

The spotlight has shifted to Montreal Canadiens' center, Sean Monahan, who is reportedly drawing interest from eight potential suitors, according to Daily Faceoff Insider Frank Seravalli.

This development comes after Monahan's incredible turnaround after missing 74 games over the previous two seasons. As the March 8 trade deadline approaches, the 29-year-old is no longer only a player with an appealing comeback narrative but now a sought-after commodity.

Sean Monahan, the left-shooting center, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 202 lbs, carries a cap hit of $1.85 million with pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status. In the ongoing 2023–24 season, Monahan has featured in 46 games, registering 11 goals, 20 assists, and accumulating 31 points, while logging an average time on ice (TOI) of 18:23.

According to Insider Frank Seravalli, the potential suitors vying for Monahan's services are:

Boston Bruins: (void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci) Colorado Avalanche: (deficiency highlighted by Ryan Johansen) Edmonton Oilers: (ideal fit for Edmonton's forward group) Florida Panthers: (a struggling third line) New York Rangers: (Questions surrounding Filip Chytil's health) Toronto Maple Leafs: (GM Brad Treliving's familiarity with Monahan) Vancouver Canucks: ( On the lookout for a top-six forward) Winnipeg Jets: (Jets aim to strengthen their team.)

On the ice, Sean Monahan's performance statistics speak volumes about his capabilities. Ranking 38th among all NHL forwards in completed passes at even strength this season, he boasts the seventh-highest faceoff win percentage at 56.9 percent.

Notably, this places him fifth among left-shooting centers. Monahan's skills extend to penalty kills, where he leads in winning draws with an impressive 55.9 percent success rate among centers with at least 600 faceoffs taken. Moreover, Monahan's versatility is evident in his ability to contribute to power plays.

Boston Bruins dominated Montreal Canadiens with a 9-4 victory, despite Sean Monahan's 3 assist points

The Boston Bruins secured a dominant 9-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, despite three key assists from the Habs' Sean Monahan. Brad Marchand set a club record by scoring his 20th goal for the 11th consecutive season, surpassing Hall of Famers Johnny Bucyk and Patrice Bergeron. Marchand expressed the rarity of such nights, stating:

“Nights like this don't happen very often....”

Danton Heinen contributed significantly with his first career hat trick, and David Pastrnak added his team-leading 30th goal.