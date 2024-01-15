NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Jake Guentzel's future in Pittsburgh could be influenced by team's playoff hopes

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a tight spot considering their winger Jake Guentzel's future, especially when they are just two points away from a playoff bid. The 29-year-old forward, a consistent scorer and pivotal player, adds drama to the team's quest as he gears up for what seems to be another impressive season.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas' dilemma is complicated, especially when deciding whether to make a Jake Guentzel-related move if it arises. A possible way out of the predicament is to keep Guentzel’s future in Pittsburgh by signing him up for an extension well before the trade deadline.

However, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun explained the complicated situation and reported that talks between Jake Guentzel’s camp and the Penguins happened before the season. Although an early extension was possible, this did not occur, and both parties found themselves uncertain. With the trade deadline approaching, difficult calls will have to be made on the line ahead.

LeBrun expresses skepticism about the Penguins' chances of winning a Stanley Cup this season.

According to The Atheltic report, LeBrun said:

"It’s quite a pickle. I don’t envy the spot everyone involved is in here. But this is where Dubas will give us a glimpse of how he views this team, bigger picture. Unless the Penguins are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, the smart move is to trade Guentzel. It’s the tougher call, but it’s the right one. Like I said, though, I could easily see this one going either way."

Jake Guentzel scored in the Penguins' 3-2 loss

The Carolina Hurricanes won 3-2 in a tough overtime matchup against the Penguins on Saturday night. Brett Pesce emerged as the hero with a second goal, netting the game-winner at 1:41 of overtime.

Antti Raanta led the Hurricanes with an incredible performance, registering a season-high 38 saves. Jordan Martinook also scored a goal for Carolina. The Hurricanes, in impressive form with seven wins and a draw since the Christmas break, have taken max points in 14 of their last 15 games.

Two Pittsburgh players scored, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, who tied the game at 2-2 in just 52 seconds before regulation was over. Raanta’s spectacular saves, one of which was the crucial stop against Sidney Crosby, and Rust’s dramatic performance were the game's highlights.

After clearing the waivers and returning from the AHL, Raanta was confident with his recent achievements and described how much fun it was to play hockey. The Penguins, 0-4 on the power play, continue to hobble along in Raleigh, where they haven’t won since December 2018.