NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Oilers could be forced to part with two first-round picks to move $25,000,000 star

In a recent interview with Oilers general manager Ken Holland, Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic delved into the potential challenges surrounding the contract of goaltender Jack Campbell, who signed a lucrative five-year, $25,000,000 deal with Edmonton.

Holland expressed his commitment to evaluating the team's needs as the trade deadline approaches, specifically focusing on the goaltending situation. When asked about the possibility of moving Campbell, the GM acknowledged the complex nature of such a decision, stating,

"I don’t see any likely scenario in which Edmonton moves Campbell’s contract before the March 8 trade deadline."

He emphasized the significant financial commitment tied to Campbell's contract, lasting three more years at a $5 million cap hit.

Insider speculates that parting ways with Campbell might require a substantial investment, suggesting,

"It would probably cost two first-round picks to get a team to eat a deal that has three more years at a $5 million cap hit."

The assessment aligns with the challenges many teams face in navigating the salary cap. Holland elaborated on the Oilers' cap-challenged status, a dilemma shared by approximately 20 other teams in the league.

Despite the potential obstacles, he remains focused about the team's performance, stating,

"I’m not worried about the future. This is not about me. This is about the Edmonton Oilers."

As the team continue their impressive turnaround, the looming decision regarding Campbell's contract adds an intriguing layer to their trade deadline considerations.

Oilers' GM addresses potential changes amid playoff push

The Edmonton Oilers faced early-season adversity with a 2-9-1 start, prompting a coaching change. Under new head coach Kris Knoblauch, the team has undergone a remarkable transformation, boasting a 17-6-0 record since his takeover.

As the Oilers now contend for a playoff spot, GM Ken Holland, in an interview with The Athletic, hinted at potential further changes, particularly in the goaltending department. While not confirming any moves, Holland praised current starter Stuart Skinner, highlighting his excellent performance and improved team defense.

The GM also commended backup Calvin Pickard for his supportive role and acknowledged upcoming pro scouting meetings, indicating the Edmonton's will assess their situation before the trade deadline.