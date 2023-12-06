NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Oilers looking to free cap space by moving former first-round pick

The Edmonton Oilers, navigating the fast-paced landscape of the NHL, find themselves entangled in the web of trade rumors that continuously captivate the imagination of hockey fans. A particularly notable speculation has emerged, drawing keen interest from enthusiasts, as insider Kevin Weekes recently took to Twitter to divulge information that could potentially alter the game's dynamics.

Weekes said that Edmonton is actively investigating trade possibilities for their promising young defenseman, Philip Broberg.

"I’m told the @EdmontonOilers are exploring potential Trade options on young D Broberg. Given the #LetsGoOilers Cap situation, it would likely have to be dollar for dollar transaction"

Broberg, a former first-round pick, is lauded for his exceptional two-way play. A keen awareness of the puck's movement enables him to read plays early, making the most of time and space on the ice.

Curtis Joe, in his 2019 evaluation on EP Rinkside, highlighted areas of potential improvement for the talented defenseman. Joe pointed out that enhancing Broberg's defensive consistency and decision-making could elevate his overall game. Additionally, improvements in his release and puck distribution could transform him into a high-scoring defenseman, adding another dynamic element to his skill set.

The trade rumors surrounding Broberg take on added significance when considering Edmonton's current salary cap situation. Weekes suggests that any potential trade would likely involve a dollar-for-dollar transaction, indicating the team's need to free up cap space.

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson opens up about decision to replace Coach Jay Woodcroft

Edmonton CEO Jeff Jackson recently provided insights into the decision to relieve Jay Woodcroft of his coaching duties in November. Despite entering the season as Stanley Cup favorites, the Oilers faced challenges, struggling to score goals and maintain defensive prowess.

The team's disappointing performance heightened pressure on the front office, ultimately leading to changes. Jackson acknowledged Woodcroft and Dave Manson as competent coaches, emphasizing the difficulty of the decision. Despite initial patience, Edmonton deemed change necessary given the season's start, with Jackson saying:

"It’s very difficult, Jay and Dave are both awesome human beings and they’re very good coaches. Those decisions are always very difficult. It’s not a fun thing. That’s the nature of the business, too, and we felt that the change was necessary with our start. We were trying to be patient with it, but it just seemed like it was the right time."

Woodcroft's dismissal came after the team's notable victory against the Seattle Kraken, with Kris Knoblauch announced as the new head coach alongside Paul Coffey.