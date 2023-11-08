NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Canucks eyeing blueline reinforcement

The Vancouver Canucks have been a surprise to start off the 2023-24 NHL season.

Vancouver was expected to be a fringe playoff team, but that is far from the case. The Canucks are currently 9-2-1 and second in the Pacific division and could be buyers come the deadline on March 8.

To begin the season, Vancouver has been led by Thatcher Demko who has been solid in goal. However, the team needs defensemen, and according to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, it is looking to acquire a right-shot defenseman.

"They're looking for a right-shot defenseman," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "Pretty much most of the contending teams would be, and I'm talking about playoff-contending teams would be in that category.

"All teams think that their defense core needs to be upgraded. The problem the Vancouver Canucks have, they don't have the cap space and the teams that they're talking to aren't interested in a player."

Currently, it's not known which defenseman Vancouver could be interested in, but it's good news for Canucks fans that the team is looking to add to this roster.

Canucks could move a forward to add a defenseman

The Vancouver Canucks have plenty of depth up front, and Dreger said the team could look at moving a forward to get the right-shot defensemen they want:

"Now, Vancouver likes to use their depth on the wing. That's why we've heard about Anthony Beauvillier. That's why Conor Garland's name is more or less been out there. But because of the great start in Vancouver, I think Garland is less motivated to move from the Vancouver Canucks. So, it’s a wait-and-see in Vancouver for now."

As Dreger reported, Conor Garland, who did ask for a trade before the season, is now interested in staying with the Canucks, given how well they are doing this season.

Currently, Vancouver's defensemen are Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Carson Soucy, Tyler Myers, Ian Cole and Mark Friedman.

The Canucks will go on the road to play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.