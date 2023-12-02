NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Predators looking to move on from former Oilers player 

In a recent NHL Trade rumor development, the Nashville Predators have reportedly granted defenseman Tyson Barrie permission to explore potential opportunities with other teams. The news, broken by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, sparked speculation about the future of the 32-year-old and the Predators' willingness to make a move.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted:

"There is word today the Nashville Predators have given Tyson Barrie permission to talk to other teams. Barrie is expected to be a scratch vs the Rangers and is a UFA after this season. This allows team and player to see if there is a better fit elsewhere"

Friedman's tweet indicated that the Predators have allowed Barrie to engage in discussions with other teams, a clear indication that the organization is open to the possibility of parting ways with the veteran defenseman. Barrie is slated to be a healthy scratch in the upcoming game against the New York Rangers as the Predators actively seek a suitable trade partner.

The defenseman, set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, adds an intriguing element to the trade market. With nine points in 22 games and an average ice time of 18:51, Barrie brings a wealth of experience and offensive capabilities to any potential suitor.

Tyson Barrie's journey with the Nashville Predators began last year when he was part of an NHL trade that involved the Edmonton Oilers. As part of the exchange, the Predators acquired Barrie in return for defenseman Mattias Ekholm.

Now, with the Predators looking to evaluate their defensive options and Barrie's contract expiring at the end of the season, the timing appears ripe for both the player and the team to explore new possibilities.

The decision to make Barrie a healthy scratch against the Rangers has prompted speculations of an NHL trade. By allowing him to explore potential moves, Nashville is providing Barrie with an opportunity to assess if there is a better fit elsewhere in the league.

Nikita Zadorov to debut for the Canucks after recent NHL trade

Nikita Zadorov is set to make his Vancouver Canucks debut against none other than his former team, the Calgary Flames, after a recent NHL trade. The Russian defenseman, who once called Calgary home, now finds himself on the other side of the longstanding rivalry, ready to contribute to the Canucks' campaign.

The upcoming matchup marks the second of four meetings this season between the Canucks and the Flames, perennial rivals with a history of intense and competitive clashes. The last encounter, two weeks ago, saw a fatigued Canucks squad succumb to a 5-2 defeat against the Flames.