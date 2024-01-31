NHL Trade Rumors: Insider deems Edmonton Oilers' former eighth overall pick's future looks bleak with McDavid & Co.

It seems like there are concerns about defenseman Philip Broberg's future with the Edmonton Oilers. The 22-year-old Swedish defenseman was drafted No. 8 by the Oilers in the 2019 NHL draft.

According to Insider Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, one of the reasons for uncertainty around Broberg's future with the club is that the Oilers have had a healthy defensive lineup and are satisfied with their current six regular defensemen.

Moreover, Broberg hasn't had enough opportunities to prove himself and earn a spot on the team. The 22-year-old defenseman has not been featured for the Oilers and has been playing in the minors since Dec. 7.

Philip Broberg was the first-round draft choice made by GM Ken Holland in 2019. However, since Holland's contract is coming to an end in June, Nugent-Bowman reckons that there may be uncertainty regarding Broberg's future with the Edmonton Oilers.

This season, Broberg has played 10 games. Overall, he has played 79 games and has 11 points in his brief three-year stint with the Oilers. He's the kind of player who can step in if there are injuries, and being only 22 years old adds more value to the defenseman.

Edmonton Oilers on the cusp of making NHL history

After a lopsided start to the season, the Oilers have responded emphatically to become the hottest team in the league.

The club is currently riding on an impressive 16-game winning streak. The Edmonton Oilers haven't lost a game since Dec. 19, when they were defeated by the New York Islanders 3-1.

The Oilers are one win shy from tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest streak (17) in the NHL. With 59 points, Edmonton is third in the Pacific Division of the West. Captain Connor McDavid leads the team in scoring with 67 points through 20 goals and 47 assists, followed by Leon Draisaitl with 57 points.

The Oilers will look to reach one step closer to achieving the record for the longest winning streak when they return to the ice on Tuesday, Feb. 6, to face the Vegas Golden Knights.