NHL Trade Rumors: Insider floats package Maple Leafs would have to cough up for $18,000,000 defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to have emerged as a strong contender for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. The NHL trade deadline is notorious for sparking rumors and speculation, and Tanev is the talk of the town. NHL insiders are actively discussing the potential package required to secure Tanev's services.

Since signing a substantial four-year, $18 million contract with the Calgary Flames in October 2020, Tanev has showcased his value both on and off the ice. Recognizing Tanev's significance, the Flames have communicated to interested teams that they are in no hurry to make a decision regarding his future.

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a challenging situation, having lost defenseman John Klingberg for the season and subsequently moved his $4.15 million cap hit to long-term injured reserve.

General Manager Brad Treliving, familiar with Tanev, has shown a keen interest in acquiring the defenseman. The question now is what it would take for the Maple Leafs to expedite the negotiation process.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, from The Athletic, provided insights into the potential package that the Maple Leafs might need to assemble for an early deal. LeBrun said:

"A first-round pick, that’s probably what ... I think if the Leafs were willing to move their June first-rounder, they could potentially entice the Flames into getting this done sooner rather than later."

While acknowledging the steep price, he drew parallels to past trades involving similar defensemen:

"Too rich a price? Maybe. But Ben Chiarot, a similar type of defenseman who was also a pending UFA, went for a first-round pick two seasons ago from Montreal to Florida. David Savard, another rugged, physical, shot-blocking defenseman, also went for a first-rounder from Columbus (via Detroit) to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline in 2020-21.

"So I don’t think it’s completely greedy for the Flames to be thinking first, even if they end up settling for a second and/or a prospect instead"

The possibility of Maple Leafs to accommodate Tanev's $4.5 million cap hit

The Flames' deliberate approach serves a dual purpose. It not only allows the market to evolve further for Tanev but also provides interested teams with the time to position themselves strategically to accommodate his $4.5 million cap hit.

With the trade deadline looming on March 8, the Flames have the luxury of time on their side. The longer they wait, the more teams might express interest, potentially driving up the value of the trade.

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, attention is increasingly focused on potential moves that could reshape Tanev's situation. The Toronto Maple Leafs' interest in Chris Tanev is visible. Whether the Leafs are willing to part with a first-round pick to secure Tanev's services ahead of the deadline remains uncertain.