NHL Trade Rumors: Insider floats sensational Trevor Zegras-Habs claim

Recent rumors suggest that the Montreal Canadiens might explore the possibility of acquiring talented forward Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks. TSN690's Darren Dreger recently delved into this speculation, highlighting the potential fit for Zegras in Montreal.

Dreger emphasized that several teams, including the Canadiens, could inquire about Zegras, given his skill and potential impact on the ice. The 21-year-old forward has been a standout for the Ducks. Dreger said,

“If you’re the Habs, why wouldn’t you ask, why wouldn’t you check out whether there could be a fit, but there’s probably 25 other teams that’ll make that same call. Now this is just me having fun but Zegras possibility is real across the board in terms of trade”

While Dreger acknowledged that the idea of a Zegras trade is speculative, he also noted that the Ducks might consider such a move in the offseason, allowing them to carefully weigh their options and set an appropriate price for the young talent.

Recent reports from NHL insider Frank Seravalli have also fueled the speculation, suggesting that Zegras could be the next player on the move for the Ducks. This notion may surprise some, but it aligns with the Ducks' idea of parting ways with Zegras, a player they struggled to extend last offseason.

The Ducks' management, led by General Manager Pat Verbeek, seems open to exploring new directions for the team.

Possible reasons for considering Zegras' departure include the team's evolving prospect base, stylistic preferences in play, and perhaps Zegras' own interest in a change of scenery following Jamie Drysdale's departure from Anaheim.

Trevor Zegras' remarks on Trevor Zegras' trade

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade sending Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers, Trevor Zegras, Drysdale's best friend and former teammate, opened up about their exceptionally close relationship. Zegras revealed the depth of their bond, sharing

“We pretty much do everything together. We pee together. We get injured together. We sleep together. It was good to push each other. Getting on the ice with the injuries that we had were tough.

Trevor Zegras expressed the value of having someone go through similar experiences, making the process more manageable. He said,

"To know that somebody was going through similar stuff that you were definitely made it a little bit easier. Getting your conditioning and that stuff back kind of s**ks, so it's nice to look over and see somebody grinding on the bike next to you, so that definitely helps.”