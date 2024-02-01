NHL Trade Rumors: Insider hints at reason behind Chris Tanev's omission from deal with Vancouver Canucks

A seasoned figure on Vancouver's blue line for nearly a decade, Chris Tanev, who is currently a defenseman with the Flames, was omitted from the Canucks' deal to the surprise of many. The development has sparked inquiries among fans and insiders, who are now seeking to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

Despite Tanev's well-established leadership and gritty playing style, it seems that the management of the Canucks did not give precedence to acquiring the experienced defenseman.

Insider Rick Dhaliwal provided crucial insights, saying:

"Chris Tanev was a part of these trade talks, but the belief was the Flames are asking for a first-round draft pick for Tanev. That's when talks broke down for Tanev in Vancouver."

This revelation hinted at a significant stumbling block in negotiations, as the Calgary Flames reportedly insisted on a first-round draft pick as part of the deal. Dhaliwal went on to mention that despite the setback, the Canucks are not giving up on acquiring Tanev. He added:

"The Canucks will still try on Tanev, but if they don't get him in a trade, they can always get him on July 1st."

This leaves the door open for a potential future deal or a free-agent signing.

What the insider said underscores the Flames' strong position on the trade deal. The team's price tag played a huge role in the talks falling apart. Tanev's fans are keenly waiting for the outcome. Dhaliwal's words gave a glimpse of the complex scenarios and unknowns in the continuing trade discussions.

Ottawa Senators Eye Chris Tanev Amid Last-Place Standings

The struggling Ottawa Senators, currently occupying the last place in the Eastern Conference and trailing by a significant 17 points for the final wildcard spot, are reportedly considering a bold strategy before the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline. TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger has said that the Senators have shown a keen interest in acquiring the Calgary Flames' defensive standout, Chris Tanev.

Dreger said:

"There are multiple teams that are in the mix. Of late, it seems to be the Ottawa Senators. I can tell you that the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs most definitely have a keen interest in Tanev."

This unexpected pursuit suggests that the Senators view Tanev as a foundational fit, indicating a long-term strategy beyond the immediate trade.

The insider emphasized that for Ottawa, it's not just about the trade itself but also the potential contract extension that would likely be necessary post-acquisition. Despite their current position at the bottom of the standings, the Senators seem determined to make a strategic move to secure Tanev for the upcoming seasons.

Dreger noted an intriguing aspect, questioning whether Chris Tanev, in turn, is inclined to pursue a Stanley Cup this year, a factor that could significantly influence his destination of choice.