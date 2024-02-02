NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Edmonton Oilers to Pens and Kraken forwards as center market heats up

Chris Johnston of TSN Sportscentre has shed light on the Edmonton Oilers' quest to fortify their forward lineup ahead of the deadline.

Amidst a rollercoaster season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel has emerged as a potential target for the Oilers. Guentzel's skill set could significantly enhance the Oilers' top six, leading to lineup adjustments for players like Warren Foegele or Evander Kane, strengthening the team depth.

As the center market intensifies, the Edmonton Oilers, Penguins and Seattle Kraken find themselves at the center of intriguing trade scenarios. Johnston said:

"Oilers would like to add an impact forward before the deadline, names Guentzel and Eberle as possible targets, but Pens have not decided what they want to do with Guentzel, and Seattle is still in the wildcard race."

In this potential trade scenario, Cody Ceci, with connections to both Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and GM Kyle Dubas from his time in Toronto, appears as a sensible acquisition. Ceci's defensive stability could address the Penguins' needs.

However, any trade between the two teams would necessitate consideration of salary cap logistics, involving potential retained salaries or the inclusion of a third team to balance financial aspects.

Dubas, known for his adept handling of complex transactions, might seek a combination of a first-round pick and a promising prospect like Xavier Bourgault or Philip Broberg from the Oilers to seal the deal.

Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers eyeing Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique

In the NHL trade rumor mill, veteran center Adam Henrique of the Anaheim Ducks has emerged as a notable figure, with insider speculation pinpointing potential interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

Henrique, recognized for his crafty net-front scoring and hockey intelligence, could be a valuable addition for both teams. The 33-year-old center, holding a five-year, $29,125,000 contract with the Ducks since 2018, has shown steady performances this season.

He has 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points in 48 games. Henrique's sharp hockey smarts are evident in risky scenarios. He's 91st percentile among forwards for high-risk shots and scores, according to NHL EDGE.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said:

"Henrique would allow the Oil to keep Ryan McLeod on the wing or load up with McDavid and Draisaitl on the same line for stretches."

That makes him an intriguing option for the Edmonton Oilers. Similarly, an upgrade in their bottom six means it would be a feasible move for the Maple Leafs, too.