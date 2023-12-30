Last season, the Boston Bruins won an astounding 65 games, and the recent discussions surrounding a potential move have fans buzzing. The focus is on Elias Lindholm, a center performing well with the Calgary Flames since signing a significant 6-year, $29,100,000 contract on July 16, 2018.

Insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic has suggested that Lindholm could be the tailor-made replacement for the legendary Patrice Bergeron. While there's no replacing Bergeron, Lindholm's attributes align seamlessly with the Bruins' style of play. LeBrun emphasizes:

"It makes too much sense. There is no replacing Patrice Bergeron, but a right-handed center with a 200-foot game — it screams Bruins."

The potential roadblock in this scenario lies in the acquisition cost, especially considering Boston traded away their 2024 first-round pick in the Tyler Bertuzzi rental acquisition during the last trade deadline.

However, LeBrun suggests there are creative ways to structure a deal that benefits both Boston and the Flames. Moreover, he raises the possibility of Boston's General Manager Don Sweeney attempting to extend Lindholm, making the cost even more justifiable.

LeBrun added:

"But there are other ways to package a deal that can get it done with Calgary. And just as importantly, I could see Bruins general manager Don Sweeney trying to extend Lindholm to make the cost even more worth it. Remember that he did the same with defenseman Hampus Lindholm two years ago at the deadline."

Bruins might consider Lindholm's performance this season

Recent performances by Lindholm have showcased both his strengths and moments of struggle. In his most recent two games against the Kraken and Kings, Lindholm didn't record any points. However, in a notable 3-0 win over the Ducks on December 22, Lindholm scored a power-play goal, contributed two assists, and showcased his versatility with hits and blocked shots.

While Lindholm has faced challenges maintaining consistent offensive output, he recently had one of his best games of the season, marking his first multi-point effort since December 2. Over his last seven games, he's accumulated six points, and overall, he has scored 23 points in 35 games.

As the Bruins contemplate the potential addition of Elias Lindholm to their roster, the hockey world eagerly awaits any developments in this exciting saga. The idea of Lindholm donning the iconic black and gold jersey brings both excitement and anticipation, signaling a potential new era for the team.