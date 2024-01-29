NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names one team who aren't giving up on Chris Tanev move

The Ottawa Senators have emerged as a potential suitor for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev, according to reports from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The 34-year-old right-shot defenseman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, adding intrigue to the Senators' interest in acquiring his services.

Friedman said,

“(Tanev) makes perfect sense for a guy to be on Ottawa’s radar, and he is, I don’t know what the possibility is at this time. I think Chris Tanev would probably prefer a playoff scenario this year. For this year, the Senators are not a playoff team. We’ll see about the future. But I do think he’s one of the names on their radar.”

Despite the Senators not being a playoff team at the moment, the long-term vision for the franchise might make Tanev an attractive target for the organization.

The 34-year-old defenseman could bring valuable experience and leadership to Ottawa's blue-line core, which is still in a growth phase.

General Manager Steve Staios, expressing his desire for seasoned professionals with leadership qualities, hinted at Tanev fitting the mold of the kind of player the Senators are looking for.

While interest in Tanev is evident, whether the acquisition will happen through a trade before the deadline or a free agent signing in the summer remains uncertain.

Chris Tanev's fearless shot-blocking

Tanev, who has played 762 games since joining the NHL in 2010-11, attributes his shot-blocking focus to his first defensive coach, Rick Bowness. Chris Tanev joins Scott Oake and Eric Francis on Hockey Night in Canada’s after Hours.

Recalling advice from Bowness, Tanev said,

“I remember, I think I was [penalty-killing] in my rookie year and I think Shane Doan took a shot by me and scored, [Bowness] was like ‘hey kid, you gotta get in the lane’ and sorta since then it’s sorta stuck with me.”

Chris Tanev's commitment to shot-blocking is remarkable, having blocked 1580 shots, averaging over two per game. Not all attempts go smoothly, as evident in a 2018 incident where he lost seven and a half teeth blocking a shot. He said,

"Marner tipped that right into my face. Sometimes those things happen. unfortunately that one cost me a lot of time in the dentist’s chair."

Tanev added,

"That was pretty stupid... I don’t know why I went head-first. I just think the puck squirted off the half-wall and I think it’s a 1-1 game, I believe, with five minutes left… I don’t know why I went head-first, probably could have gone the other way, but thankfully I didn’t get hurt too bad, just got a nice hole in my chin."

Despite his rugged appearance, Chris Tanev isn't sold on keeping his signature "snaggle tooth," admitting,

"Yeah, I don’t know, it’s not very attractive."