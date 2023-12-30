As the NHL trade deadline fast approaches, there is a lot of buzz around potential moves and Chris Tanev’s future. According to Chris Johnston, a respected hockey insider, the talented defenseman could join the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tanev has been a valuable asset for the Calgary Flames since he joined as a free agent in 2020. However, his contract expires, and the Maple Leafs could benefit from adding him to their blue line.

“It’s a match made in matchmaker heaven!” according to Johnston.

Johnston’s analysis is based on Tanev’s skills on the ice and his off-ice connections.

“Let’s not overthink things here: Tanev is a heart-and-soul shutdown defender who was brought to Calgary by former Flames general manager Brad Treliving as a free agent in 2020..."

"And now finds himself on an expiring contract with Treliving working for his hometown Maple Leafs and desperately in need of blueline upgrades.”

“The only real complication comes from the fact Toronto doesn’t own a second-round pick in any of the next three drafts and isn’t likely to part with a first-rounder in a deal built exclusively around Tanev."

"So, there’s a need for creativity … but there’s still lots of time to get creative.”

The Maple Leafs need to think outside the box and consider involving other teams or exploring player swaps to make the finances and assets line up.

Chris Tanev’s contract

Chris Tanev signed a four-year deal on October 9, 2020, with the Calgary Flames, which amounts to $18 million in total with a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Before joining the Flames, Tanev signed several contracts with Vancouver Canucks. Initially, he inked a three-year entry-level deal with the Canucks on June 2, 2010, which had a cap hit of $900,000.

On August 22, 2013, he signed a one-year contract for $1,500,000, followed by another one-year deal for $2,000,000, signed on July 5, 2014.

However, the substantial contract Chris Tanev signed with the Canucks came on March 24, 2015. It was a five-year extension valued at $22,250,000, which carried a cap hit of $4,45000.