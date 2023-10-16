NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names three teams eyeing Conor Garland move

Conor Garland, a 27-year-old winger for the Vancouver Canucks, has become a hot topic of discussion. This came after the reports that his agent has been granted permission to engage in talks with other NHL teams. Notably, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet recently revealed that several clubs are showing a keen interest in acquiring Garland, shedding light on the potential for an intriguing trade deal.

Among the teams expressing interest in Conor Garland are the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, and Winnipeg Jets. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, have specific objectives in mind for this trade. They aim to create a bit of salary cap space, seeking to free up approximately $1 to $2 million. In addition, the Canucks are keen on acquiring a defenseman in exchange for Garland, emphasizing the strategic nature of their approach to this potential trade.

The Canucks' interest in bolstering their defensive lineup has been a recurring theme in recent discussions. Trading Conor Garland, with his annual average salary of $4.95 million, would not only help address this defensive concern but also provide the team with a salary cap flexibility. The Blue Jackets, in particular, appear to be a strong contender in this trade scenario.

They have a surplus of defensemen, particularly on the right side, and have been actively engaged in talks with other teams about potential defensive trade options. Players like Adam Boqvist and Andrew Peeke have been mentioned as potential trade candidates, making the Blue Jackets a fitting partner in this trade.

Navigating Financial Challenges in Conor Garland Trade

However, the financial aspect of the trade is not without its challenges. The Vancouver Canucks may be reluctant to retain any portion of Garland's cap hit, which is substantial. With more than $3.2 million in cap space, the Blue Jackets would likely need to make other financial moves to accommodate Garland's contract. The Winnipeg Jets, with their $2.38 million in cap space, face a similar challenge in structuring a deal that works for both sides.

In contrast, the Nashville Predators possess a more comfortable cap situation with $7.9 million in available space. This financial flexibility could allow them to absorb Conor Garland's full cap hit without significant issues.

However, the potential hurdle for the Predators lies in finding a suitable right-shot defenseman to send back in return. While Dante Fabbro's name has surfaced in trade rumors from time to time, he currently holds a pivotal role on the Predators' top defensive pairing.