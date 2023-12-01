NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Maple Leafs' failed attempt at signing star defenceman

According to some rumors, the Toronto Maple Leafs recently found themselves in the mix for a notable defenseman: Nikita Zadorov. NHL Insider Luke Fox, a writer for Sportsnet, tweeted,

"Told Maple Leafs had a trade offer on the table for Nikita Zadorov. The Leafs, and other interested teams, needed Calgary to retain salary, though."

The trade scenario involved the Calgary Flames retaining a portion of Zadorov's salary, a common practice for teams nearing their salary cap limit. However, the intricate negotiations hit a roadblock, leading to the Flames eventually trading Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver's acquisition of Zadorov came at a crucial time, as it sought to bolster its defensive lineup amid the absence of Carson Soucy. Soucy has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Zadorov's arrival provides much-needed depth and options for the Canucks.

The trade also had broader implications as Vancouver created additional salary cap space by trading forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks. This allowed it to absorb Zadorov's $3.75 million cap hit.

Zadorov, a former first-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres, has 132 points in 588 regular-season games across various NHL teams. In his 2022-23 season with the Flames, he contributed 21 points, including 14 goals and seven assists.

As Zadorov embarks on a new chapter with the Canucks, the failed attempt by the Maple Leafs will probably disappoint some fans.

Mitch Marner's hat trick in Maple Leafs' shootout win

Mitch Marner's outstanding performance led the Leafs to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken. Marner, who has secured his second career hat trick, has three regulation goals and the decisive shootout tally.

Auston Matthews' two assists and a shootout goal further propelled the Leafs to their second consecutive win and 6-1-1 record in their last eight games.

Goaltender Joseph Woll played a pivotal role in Toronto's success, making 37 saves and thwarting both of Seattle's shootout attempts. Despite Marner's jaw injury, he displayed resilience by wearing a facemask and delivering a stellar performance. He had sustained the injury in the previous game against the Florida Panthers.

The game showcased Marner's power-play goal in the first period, his second-period slapshot and Tolvanen's third-period contribution. McCann's late tying goal added drama, setting the stage for the Maple Leafs' eventual shootout triumph. Toronto's Morgan Rielly even hit the crossbar as time expired in the first period.