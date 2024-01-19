NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals multiple teams have already inquired Senators about Jakob Chychrun

NHL defenseman Jakob Chychrun finds himself once again at the center of trade rumors, just months after being traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Ottawa Senators. The speculations surrounding Chychrun's future were brought to light by an update from NHL Watcher on X (formerly Twitter), where a post shared insights from Dreger on Insider Trading.

According to Darren Dreger, multiple teams are showing interest in Chychrun, prompting Senators General Manager Steve Staios to listen to offers.

"Teams are calling on Jakob Chychrun, so obviously Staios has to listen, it would take a substantial offer, not sure it gets done at the deadline, but I think the listening continues into the summer"

However, any potential deal would require a substantial offer, and it remains uncertain if a trade will materialize before the upcoming deadline.

The Senators made a significant move last March when they acquired Chychrun from the Coyotes. The trade involved Ottawa surrendering a top-five-protected first-round pick in the previous year's draft, a conditional second-rounder in the current year, and a 2026 second-round selection.

Since joining the Senators, Jakob Chychrun has proven to be a productive addition to the team. Over the past two seasons, he has notched 31 points in 51 games, including 26 points across 39 contests in the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old defenseman, drafted 16th overall by Arizona in 2016, has become a reliable presence on the ice, ranking third on the team in average ice time with 22 minutes and 34 seconds.

Jakob Chychrun's future amid disappointing season

Jakob Chychrun's current contract extends through the 2024-25 season, with a manageable $4.6-million cap hit, as reported by CapFriendly. However, the Senators are already committed to around $72 million for the upcoming campaign, which includes Jake Sanderson's substantial $8.05-million cap hit.

The financial considerations and Chychrun's 10-team no-trade list add complexity to any potential trade negotiations.

When the Senators initially acquired Chychrun, it seemed to signal their intention to contend, complementing a promising young core with key acquisitions. However, the team's performance has not lived up to expectations.

Despite making significant moves, the Senators finished sixth in the Atlantic Division last season and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. The current season has been even more challenging, with Ottawa holding the fourth-worst points percentage in the NHL.

The struggles on the ice led to the firing of head coach D.J. Smith on Dec. 18, with Jacques Martin taking over. Despite the coaching change, the Senators have not experienced a significant turnaround, posting a 4-9-0 record under Martin's guidance.