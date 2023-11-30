NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals whether Canucks would be willing to deal first-round pick to add depth to blue line

In a surprising twist of events, an NHL insider has disclosed a potential significant trade deal involving Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov moving to the Vancouver Canucks.

To bolster their defensive depth, the Canucks seem prepared to negotiate Zadorov in exchange for a first-round pick. If this trade materializes, it could substantially change the team's defensive configuration, potentially elevating its performance on the ice.

Insider Rick Dhaliwal reported on Wednesday's "Donni & Dhali" show that the team persists in pursuing Nikita Zadorov despite the Flames' reluctance to part with him or Chris Tanev.

As long as general manager Patrik Allvin and the Vancouver Canucks maintain their efforts, the Calgary Flames, currently causing a delay, may eventually relent.

Nikita Zadorov has already had some media outbursts, and a slight rejection from the Flames could potentially lead to a recurrence. This would diminish Calgary's bargaining power in a trade involving the Russian defenseman, opening the door for the Canucks to take the forefront once again.

The potential trade involving him for a first-round pick could be a calculated move by Vancouver to bring in fresh talent and strengthen its defensive lineup.

Nevertheless, NHL insider Dhaliwal emphasizes that the Vancouver management has issued no official statement on the issue.

Examining the potential influence that Nikita Zadorov might have on the Canucks

Nikita Zadorov, a key assist for Vancouver, has played a vital role in the team's triumphs.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 248 pounds, Zadorov commands attention as an imposing figure on the ice.

Among defensemen, only Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak surpasses Zadorov in weight at 257 pounds, and he ranks within the top six in height.

Zadorov's physical advantage becomes particularly apparent along the boards, where he triumphs in 2.38 puck battles per 20 minutes across all situations, securing the eighth position among 201 defensemen with a minimum of 100 minutes played.

Leveraging his extended reach, Zadorov effectively hampers opposing skaters attempting to penetrate the Flames' defensive zone, successfully denying 60.5 percent of entry attempts - a statistic that positions him fourth among qualified defenders.

Remarkably, Nikita Zadorov, who achieved a career-high 14 goals last season, contributes offensively and displays impressive mobility for a player of his stature.

When entrusted with puck transport, Zadorov has illustrated his playmaking prowess, tying for 21st in carry-ins per 20 that lead to scoring chances.