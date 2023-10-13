NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates Elias Lindholm's contract extension figure offered by Flames

Elias Lindholm, the standout star of the Calgary Flames, is currently at the center of contract extension discussions that have ignited significant interest within the world of professional hockey. Notably, NHL Insiders are abuzz with speculation about Lindholm's next contract.

Insights from NHL commentator LeBrun suggest that the Flames and Lindholm have yet to come to a close agreement on the specific financial terms of his impending extension. Adding an intriguing twist to these negotiations is the recent contract extension inked by Mark Scheifele with the Winnipeg Jets, a development that promises to have a substantial impact on Lindholm's future deal.

Scheifele's new contract, an impressive seven-year commitment with an annual salary of $8.5 million, has generated conjecture regarding the potential influence it might exert on Lindholm's contract aspirations. Initially, it was rumored that Lindholm was seeking a contract in the same ballpark, echoing Scheifele's previous earnings. However, insights shared by insider Friedman in Jeff Marek's show suggest that Lindholm's envisioned financial figure has risen, possibly to the tune of $9 million per year.

In light of Scheifele's contract extension, the ripple effect on the NHL landscape is evident, with teams like the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames closely monitoring the unfolding center negotiations. Scheifele's extension has, in effect, removed one highly sought-after center from the market, leaving Lindholm as one of the premier options.

As the details continue to take shape, hockey enthusiasts, as well as insiders, are keenly anticipating the resolution of Elias Lindholm's contract negotiations.

Elias Lindholm's last-minute heroics propel Flames to season-opener win over Jets

In a thrilling season opener, Elias Lindholm proved to be the hero for the Calgary Flames as he netted the game-winner, securing a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Lindholm's clutch performance was complemented by Andrew Mangiapane, who notched two goals and an assist. MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson also added to the Flames' scoreboard, with Jonathan Huberdeau contributing two assists. The Flames' success was significantly aided by goaltender Jacob Markstrom's brilliant 34-save performance.

The game showcased a different Flames team from last season, as they secured a victory despite being known for outshooting opponents and often falling short. The Jets, on the other hand, saw goals from Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo and Mark Scheifele. Scheifele's late-game heroics tied the match before Lindholm's dramatic late goal.

Mangiapane's power-play goal and Weegar's long wrist shot set the tone, and a successful debut for new Flames head coach Ryan Huska marked a promising start to the season.