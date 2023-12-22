NHL trade rumors: Insider speculates Elias Lindholm's trade timeline out of Calgary Flames

The latest player to find himself in the midst of speculation is Elias Lindholm, a skilled Swedish forward and alternate captain of the Calgary Flames.

Recent comments made by Pierre LeBrun, a respected NHL insider, have added fuel to the rumor mill, suggesting that Lindholm might be on the move in the coming weeks.

NHL Watcher shared a post that encapsulated LeBrun's insights, captioning it:

"LeBrun on Insider Trading talking Elias Lindholm: 'I do think he's going to get traded closer to March 8, and the two teams that come to mind for me are the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, both could use that fit.'"

LeBrun's words, spoken on the platform of 'Insider Trading,' carry weight in the hockey community.

The notion that Lindholm, a player known for his versatility and offensive power, could be traded is certainly attention-grabbing. As the Mar. 8 trade deadline approaches, the anticipation surrounding Lindholm's potential move is only likely to intensify.

One of the teams mentioned by LeBrun as a possible destination for Lindholm is the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche have also emerged as a potential suitor for Lindholm. The Avalanche could see Lindholm as a valuable asset in their quest for postseason success.

Only time will tell whether Elias Lindholm dons a new jersey in the weeks to come.

Elias Lindholm's three-pointer helps Flames extend win streak

In a commanding performance, Elias Lindholm led the Calgary Flames to a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-best three games.

Lindholm showcased his offensive prowess with a goal and two assists. Flames' goaltender Jacob Markstrom played a crucial role, earning his 200th career win with a stellar performance, making 27 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The Flames produced a complete game, with Nick DeSimone scoring his first career goal early in the opening period, snapping a four-game road losing streak.

A.J. Greer added another goal, securing the win. Markstrom commended the penalty kill unit for their exceptional performance in thwarting four Anaheim power plays.

Despite Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal making 41 saves, the Flames' offensive onslaught proved too much to handle. Anaheim struggled throughout the game. Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale returned for the Ducks but couldn't turn the tide.

The victory solidified the Flames' position, while the Ducks continued to struggle with a 3-14 record since Nov. 15. The game was marred by an injury to Ducks' rookie forward Leo Carlsson, adding a somber note to the contest.