NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates the heavy price Toronto Maple Leafs will have to pay to land Chris Tanev

While the focus is now on the 2024 NHL All-Star event, there are some talks about the Toronto Maple Leafs and a potential trade for Chris Tanev.

Several teams are scouring the market for a defenseman and the Leafs are among the teams that have shown interest in signing Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev.

However, according to insider Pierre LeBrun, the asking price for the defenseman is a second-round pick plus another asset. LeBrun reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs don't have any second-round picks for the next three years.

So, if the club wants to acquire Tanev from the Flames, it might require a first-round pick to make the deal happen. On TSN Sportscentre, Pierre LeBeun said (via NHL Watcher on X):

“The Price right now for Chris Tanev I’m told is a 2nd RD pick + another asset. The Leafs have no 2nd RD picks for the next 3 years, so it’s going to take a 1st RD pick if the Leafs want to get Chris Tanev out of Calgary”

Tanev is in the final year of his four-year, $18,000,000 contract signed with the Flames in 2020. He will become a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

This season, the 34-year-old has nine points through a goal and eight assists in 46 games with a plus/minus of +7. Apart from the Maple Leafs, the Ottawa Senators are rumored to be interested in bringing Tanev on board.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold and if the Leafs decide to make a move for Tanev.

What's next for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Winnipeg Jets

This season, the Maple Leafs are once again one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup title. With 58 points (25-14-8), the club is currently fourth in the Atlantic Division of the East.

The Leafs are 12th in overall league standings and top of the wild card spot from the East. Before heading into the All-Star break, the Leafs registered an emphatic 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets and are 5-4-1 in the last ten outings.

Auston Matthews has been in hot form for the club and leads the team in goals with 40. The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action when they host the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, Feb. 5.