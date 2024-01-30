NHL Trade Rumors: Insider suggests Pittsburgh Penguins will try "soft rebuild" disappointing season continues

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an underwhelming 2023-24 season. While the powerplays have remained their biggest shortcomings, there are other areas where the Pens find themselves in a position to improve significantly.

According to hockey Insider Elliotte Friedman on NHL Network, it seems the Pens won't be looking to make big trades or give up valuable assets for short-term solutions.

Friedman reckons that the Penguins understand the need to rebuild their capital and are likely considering a "soft rebuild" strategy. This means they'll focus on strengthening the team over the next few years, potentially by developing their prospects and making strategic moves.

It's an approach that will allow the Penguins to maintain their star players while also building for the future:

"I don't think they're going to be buyers... Pittsburgh is not going to be trading 1st RDers or 2nd RDers or their best prospects for short-term fixes. I think this is a team that realizes it needs to rebuild some of its capital"

Expand Tweet

Friedman added:

"I think they'll try to do a "soft rebuild", strengthen up over the next 2 or 3 years and see what they can do and we'll see what that means for some of their star players"

The Pittsburgh Penguins' recent run of results suggests the club needs refreshment and to address any weaknesses if they still want to be competitive. So, it remains to be seen how this strategy unfolds and what it means for the franchise in the long run.

What's next for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Florida Panthers v Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins are the second-worst team after the bottom-placed Chicago Blackhawks when it comes to powerplay goals. The Pens have only scored 21 goals on a power play this season with a 13.07 PP%.

With 46 points (22-17-7), the Pittsburgh Penguins are fifth in the Metro Division and are 4-3-3 in the last ten outings. The club is currently seven points off the East Wild Card slot.

Sidney Crosby has continued to be a key player for the Pens when it comes to goals. The 36-year-old veteran leads the team in scoring with 50 points through 27 goals and 23 assists, followed by Jake Guentzel (49 points).

The Pens take on the Winnipeg Jets after the NHL All-Star break on Tuesday, Feb. 6.