NHL Trade Rumors: Insiders speculates $20,000,000 Juuse Saros' package to get him out of Nashville Predators

Could the Nashville Predators let go of star goaltender Juuse Saros? As we have passed the halfway mark of the 2023-24 NHL season, there are now more teams in the league who are eager to improve their goaltending situation.

The scenario has increased the demand for quality goaltenders. According to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, it has put the Predators in a position where they feel they have no choice but to listen if another team makes a serious offer for Saros.

Pierre LeBrun said:

"What has changed since the start of the year is the number of teams that are desperate to upgrade their goaltending, and I'm told because of that the Predators feel they have no choice but to listen if a team puts in a serious, serious offer"

LeBrun made an interesting point about the potential package required to acquire Juuse Saros from the Predators. Simply offering a couple of first-round picks in the low 20s might not be enough to catch the attention of Preds GM Barry Trotz.

To make a more enticing offer, LeBrun suggested looking at the LA Kings. He mentioned that if LA included a promising player like Quinton Byfield as part of the trade package, it would grab the attention of Nashville:

Saros is in the third year of his $20 million contract, which he signed with the Predators in 2021. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season at the age of 30.

Juuse Saros' NHL stats

Nashville Predators vs Vegas Golden Knights

Saros was drafted 99th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL draft and has remained with them since then. The 28-year-old netminder made his NHL debut during their 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 28, 2015, making 20 saves.

Juuse Saros has been with the Predators for the last nine seasons and has become one of the best goaltenders in the league. This season, the 28-year-old goalie has gone 34-17-16, with a 3.02 GAA and a.900 SV%.

Overall, Saros, in his nine-year-long career, has posted a 303-164-111 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .917 SV%.