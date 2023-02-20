NHL Trade Rumors: Jakob Chychrun linked to Calgary Flames as trade deadline approaches

As March 3 approaches, the NHL trade drama surrounding Jakob Chychrun appears to be nearing a close, with the played linked to Calgary Flames. Chychrun has been absent from the Arizona Coyotes' roster since Feb. 10 due to trade-related issues, but the 24-year-old defenseman is yet to make a choice.

Jakob Chychrun has emerged as the most sought-after trade target for NHL teams looking to bolster their blue line. Many teams have expressed interest in adding Chychrun to their roster in the last week.

Richard B. Long @intell911 my insider has told me Jakob Chychrun deal is done expect him moved asap my insider has told me Jakob Chychrun deal is done expect him moved asap

He has been linked to the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, and Anaheim Ducks. According to TFP, the Flames are the new team linked to the defenseman's services.

He signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract with the Coyotes on Nov. 13, 2018 and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 season. He has a salary cap hit of $4.6 million.

Chychrun has become the Coyotes' most valuable asset in the tradeline. General manager Bill Armstrong is demanding a first-round draft selection and another first-round value to complete the deal.

The Flames are presently competing for the final wildcard slot with the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are two points ahead in the wildcard standings. Adding a defenseman with Jakob's talent would be a great boost for the Flames in their quest for the playoffs.

It remains to be seen how Chychrun will be involved in tradeline activities in the coming days. It will be intriguing to see if he dons the Flames jersey or one of the other teams linked with him.

Jakob Chychrun's journey to the NHL

Chychrun began his professional ice hockey career in 2014 with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League. During his time in the OHL, the 24-year-old received the Red Tilson Trophy as the league's most outstanding player.

He was catching the attention of NHL teams, and the Arizona Coyotes selected him 16th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry draft. He has been a member of the same franchise since then. Jakob Chychrun has played 36 games this season and has 28 points (7 goals, 21 assists).

During his seven-year NHL career, the 24-year-old has played 373 games and amassed 170 points (60 goals and 110 assists). After donning the Coyotes jersey for seven years, it remains to be seen which jersey Chychrun puts on next.

