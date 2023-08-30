NHL Trade Rumors: Leafs considered trading William Nylander as extension talks reached stalemate

In the fast-paced world of NHL trade rumors, one name has recently emerged in discussions: William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As the summer signings heated up, reports surfaced that the Leafs were exploring the possibility of trading the talented forward.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman shed light on the situation, revealing that Nylander's camp seemed unwilling to take a financial hit if others weren't doing the same. While trade talks were entertained, Toronto seemed dissatisfied with the offers on the table, considering Nylander's impressive track record.

"I do believe, that he (Nylander) and his circle, are along the lines of, 'If no one else is going to take a haircut, I'm not going to take a haircut,'" Friedman reported.

"I think they looked at trading him. I don't think they liked what was out there."

The 27-year-old has been eligible for an extension since July 1, but negotiations hit a snag over financial terms. Nylander reportedly sought an AAV (Average Annual Value) of nearly $10 million, while the Leafs aimed for a more budget-friendly figure.

TSN's Chris Johnston weighed in on the situation, expressing skepticism about the likelihood of a contract in that price range.

Nylander's statistics speak volumes about his value. In the previous season, he notched a career-best 40 goals and 47 assists in 82 games. Furthermore, he demonstrated his prowess in the playoffs, contributing 10 points across 11 games.

With a career spanning 521 NHL games, Nylander has accumulated an impressive 430 points, showcasing his consistent impact.

Auston Matthews' extension increases playoff pressure for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are elated about Auston Matthews' recent $13.25 million annual extension, a reflection of his remarkable prowess on the ice. Having outscored every skater since his 2016-17 rookie season, Matthews' 299 goals surpass even stars like Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

His impact extends beyond scoring, profoundly influencing Toronto's overall performance, as demonstrated by significant goal differentials when he's on the ice. However, this extension also intensifies the spotlight on postseason success.

While Matthews' regular-season dominance is undeniable, his influence in playoffs has been underwhelming.

Despite marginal improvement in goal differentials, Tronto struggles to convert regular-season excellence into playoff victories. The pressure to bridge this gap now looms larger with Matthews under a substantial contract.

Ensuring his brilliance shines during critical moments becomes crucial for both Matthews and Toronto, propelling them beyond the regular season's brilliance into postseason triumph.