NHL Trade Rumors: League insider reveals Bruins' likely trade package for Flames' Elias Lindholm

With the recent retirement of longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, the NHL team finds itself in need of a top-class center. As the season approaches, Boston currently has Pavel Zacha or Charlie Coyle in contention for the position.

However, rumors have been swirling that they may be looking to make a significant move to acquire Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.

Lindholm, a 28-year-old pivot, had an impressive season, tallying 22 goals and 42 assists in 80 games. However, it was in the 2021-22 season that he truly shone, recording a career-high 42 goals and 40 assists in 82 games.

Drafted fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL entry draft, Lindholm boasts an impressive 203 goals and 310 assists in 743 games.

While no definitive confirmation has been received, a Boston Hockey Now insider Jimmy Murphy has suggested a potential trade package:

“If the Bruins want Lindholm, likely [Jake] DeBrusk. They don’t want any picks, and the Bruins have none. They want a scoring winger that can make up for [Tyler] Toffoli being traded. There’s probably more that would be in that trade, but DeBrusk would be the target, I think.”

Jake DeBrusk, entering the final year of a two-year, $8 million contract, is coming off a strong season with 27 goals and 23 assists in 64 games. His performance has positioned him for a potentially lucrative contract year.

Bruins President Cam Neely discusses the center position

Boston Bruins President Cam Neely openly acknowledged the need to improve the center position at a press conference. When asked about exploring the NHL trade or free agent markets, Neely responded:

"We’ll do whatever we can to bolster that position."

He also recognized the challenges of finding impactful players in the later rounds of the league draft:

"It’s challenging when you’re competing every year and you give up draft capital. So, it’s hard to find those players in the later rounds, but it’s something we have to and we have been focused on.”

We will see what Boston elects to do regarding the center position.