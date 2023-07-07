NHL Trade Rumors: Maple Leafs lining up more for Calgary’s William Nylander

Hockey forward William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the subject of a persistent NHL trade rumor, which suggests that he is more likely to be traded than to re-sign with his present team.

According to reports, William Nylander may end up playing for the Calgary Flames. It comes in light of Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin's recent declaration that he has no interest in signing a long-term contract with Calgary.

So it stands to reason that a swap including Nylander and Hanifin might be advantageous to both teams. The NHL trade rumor suggests swapping Mikael Backlund and Hanifin from the Flames for Nylander, with Calgary Flames keeping 50% of their salary.

It's important to note that William Nylander has demanded a $10 million annual average salary. As a result, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving will have difficulty choosing between the prospective deal and its financial ramifications in the coming days or weeks.

William Nylander’s professional hockey career

William Nylander, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, agreed to a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on August 18, 2014. The hockey star made a strong first impression by tallying a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game.

At the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, he displayed his potential by placing fifth in the tournament scoring, an impressive accomplishment given that he did not play for Team Canada.

Nylander was transferred to the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs American Hockey League (AHL) club, in order to advance his development on January 12 2015. He put forth an outstanding effort despite joining the AHL team midway through the season, scoring 32 points in 37 games while predominantly playing as a right winger. His assistance was crucial in helping the Marlies turn things around and move up the standings to earn a spot in the 2015 Calder Cup playoffs.

Despite the fact that Nylander left Modo Hockey after playing in 21 SHL games in 2014–15, his outstanding performance made him a possible candidate for the league's Rookie of the Year honor.

William Nylander made his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 29, 2016. He scored his first NHL goal on March 5, 2016, with Andrew Hammond of the Ottawa Senators in the opposing goal. Brooks Laich, who had also helped Nylander's father, Michael, on his final NHL goal, provided the assist on Nylander's first-ever NHL goal.

In 521 NHL appearances, Nylander has netted 177 goals and accumulated over 400 points across eight seasons.

