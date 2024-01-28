NHL Trade Rumors: Montreal Canadiens’ $2,000,000 center link with a move to New York Rangers

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman talked about Sean Monahan of the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada. Rumors suggest Monahan may soon join the New York Rangers.

"Monahan has enormous respect around the league for how much he's come back from," Friedman said. "This was a guy who a couple of years ago, people were thinking is he going to be able to continue playing. Not only is he playing, he's thriving."

Monahan, known for his struggles with injuries, has had an impressive recovery this season. He's made quite the mark with 34 points in 48 games. This includes 13 goals along with 21 assists. He's back in form, revealing his adeptness at performing well during play.

The total points he has now are the most he's had since the 2019-20 season with the Calgary Flames.

"The Canadiens likely will be trying to get a high draft pick, perhaps a first-rounder, for Monahan," Friedman reported.

The Rangers, already in the market for a center, might be more inclined to pursue Monahan, especially with Filip Chytil facing an injury setback. Friedman emphasized the urgency for the Rangers, stating:

"One of the big questions teams are asking right now is how high in the lineup for a contender do you need Monahan to play?"

However, a potential obstacle to a Canadiens-Rangers trade is the strained relationship between the two front offices. Friedman noted:

"The big challenge is there isn't a lot of love lost between the two front offices, the Canadiens and the Rangers, so will it be a complicated deal to do between them."

The Montreal Canadiens are in trade discussions. They might want a high draft pick, maybe a first-rounder, for Monahan. The Canadiens signed him for $2,000,000 for one year. This creates an interesting plot as the NHL trade deadline looms.

Montreal Canadiens stumble in overtime against Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens faced a 3-2 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Even with notable goals from Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky, the Canadiens fell just short of a win.

While Lars Eller celebrated his 1,000th NHL game with a standout goal, it wasn't enough to bring Montreal a victory.

The Penguins turned the game around with 25 crucial saves by Tristan Jarry and Marcus Pettersson's match-defining overtime play. Aided by Rickard Rakell, Pettersson's decisive wrist shot secured the much-needed two points for Pittsburgh.

"We played hard. We played strong. We just didn't get the result," expressed Montreal coach Martin St. Louis in post- game interview

Jake Allen made 30 saves for the Montreal Canadiens, who have now lost four of their last five games.

Despite the effort, Allen acknowledged the need to regroup during the bye week. Guhle, Eller, and Slafkovsky showcased the Canadiens' resilience, but the Penguins' determination, highlighted by Jake Guentzel's equalizer and Pettersson's overtime winner, proved decisive for the game.