NHL trade rumors: New York Rangers linked to $68,000,000 Lightning veteran

The NHL trade rumor mill is buzzing, as the New York Rangers have found themselves at the center of attention with an intriguing target in mind, the Tampa Bay Lightning's veteran superstar, Steven Stamkos. Stamkos, who signed an impressive eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the Lightning in 2016, is now the subject of speculation as the Rangers weigh their options.

Stamkos, a Canadian professional ice hockey forward, is no stranger to success, consistently proving himself as one of the league's premier players. His remarkable career includes being selected as the Lightning's first overall pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Stamkos has since become the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, leading the team with distinction both on and off the ice.

The recent trade rumors linking Stamkos to the New York Rangers have added an intriguing dimension to the upcoming NHL season. Matthew Mugno, in an article for The Hockey News, discussed the possibility of the Rangers pursuing Stamkos during the season, particularly at the trade deadline.

Mugno highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Stamkos' future in Tampa Bay, given the Lightning's challenging start to the season, compounded by the absence of star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first two months.

While the Lightning's willingness to part with their beloved captain remains uncertain, the Rangers could seize the opportunity if circumstances align. Stamkos' potential availability on the trade market has stirred excitement among fans and pundits.

To the New York Rangers' Stamko's stats must be a factor

Last season, during the 2022-23 campaign, Stamkos showcased his enduring skill and talent in 81 games, tallying an impressive 34 goals and contributing 50 assists for a total of 84 points. These statistics underline his continued impact and importance to the Lightning's success.

Throughout his illustrious NHL career, Stamkos has left a mark on the sport. With over 1,000 games played, he boasts an impressive record of 515 goals, 541 assists and a staggering 1056 points. His consistent performance and leadership have solidified his status as one of the league's true legends.

As the season unfolds, the Rangers' interest in Stamkos will undoubtedly be a storyline worth following. If the stars align, Stamkos could add a new chapter to his illustrious career, this time as a vital piece of the Rangers' quest for NHL glory. Until then, the trade rumors will continue to swirl, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any potential developments in this intriguing saga.