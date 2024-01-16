NHL Trade Rumors: Ottawa Senators surfing market despite having "untouchables"

The Ottawa Senators are making calculated moves in the­ NHL trade chaos. According to Jeff Marek, the­ team is seeking e­xperienced playe­rs while thoroughly assessing the value­ of their rising stars. In the newe­st 32 Thoughts podcast, they mentioned that the­ Senators are carefully alte­ring their team with an emphasis on e­xperience and pote­ntial.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the Senators have a list of "untouchables," a group that includes key players such as Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Jake Sanderson. These rising stars are deemed essential to the team's future success, and the management is not in a rush to make any significant moves involving them.

Despite the presence of untouchables, there have been whispers surrounding players like Jakob Chychrun. However, Friedman suggests that General Manager Steve Staios is not eager to dive into a major transaction hastily. The Senators' front office, relatively new to their roles, is taking the time to research the needs and preferences of other teams, creating a dynamic environment of information exchange.

In the intricate dance of NHL trade talks, Staios and his counterparts are in a constant process of gauging the market. As Friedman notes, this is particularly crucial given the life cycle of NHL managers.

The Ottawa Senators' careful consideration and strategic approach indicate a thoughtful and calculated effort to enhance their roster without jeopardizing the foundation of their promising young core.

Ottawa Senators shake up Goaltending dynamics with new coaching addition

To address their struggling goaltending situation, the Ottawa Senators have opted for a change behind the scenes. Following the recent firing of head coach D.J. Smith, the team has reassigned goalie coach Zac Bierk to a scouting and development role.

Bierk, who took on the position in 2021 intending to assist then-struggling goalie Matt Murray, couldn't spark a turnaround for the netminders during his tenure.

With Joonas Korpisalo sporting an 8-15 record and a 3.70 goals against average, and Anton Forsberg at 7-8 with a 3.35 goals against average, the Senators have decided it's time for a fresh perspective.

Enter Justin Peters, a 37-year-old former NHL goaltender with 83 games under his belt. Peters spent the last three-plus seasons as Belleville's goaltending coach, showcasing a wealth of experience that the Senators hope will bring stability to their goaltending unit.

Steve­ Staios believe­s Peters' ace le­adership and friendly nature will boost the­ team in need. With Ottawa needing a new groove, it's hope­d that Peters will bring steadine­ss to lighten the tough season.