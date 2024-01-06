NHL Trade Rumors: Penguins decide on Jake Guentzel's future with franchise

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly decided on star forward Jake Guentzel's future with the franchise. Guentzel inked a significant five-year, $30,000,000 contract with the Penguins on December 27, 2018, and has been crucial to Pittsburgh's recent resurgence.

The Penguins had a challenging start in December with four consecutive losses. However, they managed to end the curse with an impressive run, securing eight victories in their last 11 games. This resurgence prompted them to reevaluate their in-season plans, particularly concerning Guentzel, who is in the final year of his current contract.

According to David Pagnotta, a reputable source in the hockey world,

"As long as the Pens remain in the thick of the playoff race and aren’t told Guentzel won’t sign, GM Kyle Dubas isn’t going to consider moving him."

Guentzel, a prolific winger, has consistently scored for the Penguins and led them in goals for the past two seasons. With 76 goals across the last two campaigns, Guentzel is on pace for another stellar season, boasting 18 goals in 37 games. He recently contributed eight points and four goals in the last five games and thus helped in the Penguins' resurgence.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2006, the Penguins find themselves closer to postseason contention. Currently, in seventh place in the crowded Metropolitan division, they are just one point away from a playoff spot.

Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby star in the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 win over the Capitals

Sidney Crosby's power-play goal in the third period propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins. The back-and-forth affair saw five goals within the first eight minutes. Crosby contributed two assists along with his crucial game-winning goal.

The Bruins, riding a four-game winning streak, rallied from a three-goal deficit but fell short. Brad Marchand scored twice, and David Pastrnak added a goal and two assists for Boston.

The Penguins received goals from Drew O’Connor, Ryan Graves, Jake Guentzel, Lars Eller and Jeff Carter. Crosby's leadership and Pittsburgh's resilience secured their fourth win in five games. The game marked the 10th All-Star Game selection for Crosby and the fourth for Pastrnak.