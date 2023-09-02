NHL Trade Rumors: St. Louis Blues may ship $45,500,000 veteran to clear much needed cap space

The latest trade rumors surround the St. Louis Blues and their potential move involving veteran defenseman Torey Krug, who signed a substantial seven-year, $45,500,000 contract with the team on Oct. 9, 2020.

Krug's name has been swirling in the rumor mill for some time, but he remains a St. Louis Blues, primarily due to his full no-trade clause. He had invoked it earlier this summer when a prospective deal with the Philadelphia Flyers was on the table. Additionally, his hefty $6.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons makes it challenging to orchestrate a trade.

However, according to Jeremy Rutherford, a Blues beat writer for The Athletic, there are compelling reasons that could motivate the Blues to part ways with the 32-year-old left-shot defenseman during the upcoming season.

Firstly, the situation in the St. Louis Blues locker room could become "potentially awkward and distracting" due to Krug's veto of a previous trade attempt. To maintain a harmonious team environment, it might be in the Blues' best interest to explore avenues to move him.

Secondly, the emergence of 24-year-old left-shot blueliner Scott Perunovich is a significant factor. After three years of grappling with major injuries, Perunovich is now set to make a substantial contribution to the team. The Blues undoubtedly want to create room for his talents and potential.

St. Louis Blues' salary cap situation can be a motivating factor

The St. Louis Blues find themselves in a tight cap situation with less than $300,000 of cap space to spare. This financial constraint could serve as a potent motivator to part ways with Krug and his $6.5 million cap hit, providing the team with the financial flexibility it desperately needs.

Krug's situation, however, is not solely in the hands of the Blues. To garner interest from other teams, Krug must rediscover his form. Last season, he posted a disappointing minus-26 rating along with his lowest assist total (25) since his rookie campaign.

If he can regain his health and return to being the power-play quarterback that initially attracted the Blues, a trade deal could very well materialize before the end of the season.

As the NHL season approaches, the trade winds continue to blow, and the fate of players like Torey Krug hangs in the balance. Whether he remains in St. Louis or embarks on a new chapter elsewhere, the evolving dynamics of the NHL will undoubtedly keep fans on the edge of their seats.