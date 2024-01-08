NHL Trade Rumors: Vancouver Canucks eyeing two forwards to further bolster attacking line

As the March 8 trade deadline approaches, the Vancouver Canucks have emerged as an intriguing team in the market to watch out for.

The Canucks boast active, aggressive management, and that can be reckoned with the work done in Vancouver in the last couple of seasons.

As per a report from The Athletic, GM Patrik Alluvin is looking into various options around players in the league as the club considers its options, indicating that the Canucks are in the mode of keeping their options open as we inch towards the trade deadline.

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly looking to add options to their top-six forward line. Among the options, forward Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Jordan Greenway are the two names that have emerged as potential trade targets for the Canucks to further bolster their offensive firepower.

Vancouver Canucks v Pittsburgh Penguins

Guentzel, 29, has been one of the most productive players for the Penguins up front this season. With 43 points (18 goals and 25 assists), Jake Guentzel leads Pittsburgh in scoring. He's one of the forwards on the radar and is highly recommended by the Canucks management and coaching staff.

On the other hand, Jordan Greenway is the player the Canucks have had their eyes on since his playing days with the Minnesota Wild.

Greenway, 26, is a 6-foot-6 winger whose addition could provide much-needed physicality and size for the Canucks up front as they hope to make a long playoff run. Greenway has ten points on three goals and seven assists in 28 games for the Buffalo Sabres this term.

As the trade deadline approaches, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the Vancouver Canucks, particularly in their pursuit of the aforementioned players.

What's next for the Vancouver Canucks?

Vancouver Canucks v New Jersey Devils

The Canucks have emerged as one of the best teams in the league this season. The club currently has the best goal differential (+47) in the league.

With 53 points (25-11-3) in 39 games, the Canucks are atop the Pacific Division in the Western Conference and fourth overall in the league standings. J.T. Miller leads the team in scoring with 53 points through 18 goals and 35 assists in 39 games, followed by captain Quinn Hughes (49 points).

The Vancouver Canucks are coming off a 3-1 win in their last outing against the Calgary Flames and are 6-2-2 in the last ten games. The Canucks travel to Madison Square Garden to face the second-placed New York Rangers on Monday.