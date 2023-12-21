NHL Trade Rumors: Vancouver Canucks' forward linked with former Stanley Cup champs after early struggles and multiple scratches

In a recent episode of "The Jeff Marek Show", NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman stirred the rumor mill by suggesting that the Washington Capitals have expressed interest in Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko. However, Friedman quickly tempered the speculation by highlighting a significant obstacle in the potential trade scenario – the Capitals' limited cap space.

Friedman said on "The Jeff Marek Show":

"I think Washington is a team that has looked around at Kuzmenko."

Friedman acknowledged that bringing in Kuzmenko would require the Capitals to shed salary, and he specifically noted that dealing with the struggling Anthony Mantha might not be a feasible option for the Canucks.

Friedman added:

"I just don't see a trade match there. It's not like the Canucks are going to take Anthony Mantha, I just don't know where this is gonna sort itself out."

The Capitals, currently facing cap constraints, would need to navigate their financial situation carefully to accommodate Kuzmenko's addition. Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko has faced multiple instances of being left out of the lineup this season, suggesting a lack of favor from head coach Rick Tocchet. Despite putting up respectable numbers with six goals and 11 assists in 29 games, Kuzmenko, often relegated to the bottom six, appears to be at odds with the team's preferences.

Despite the apparent interest in Kuzmenko, the Capitals may hesitate to make substantial changes to their roster, particularly considering their performance on the ice. With a team that has been delivering solid results, the Capitals might be wary of disrupting team chemistry or subtracting key players to bring in the Vancouver forward.

The looming question now centers on how the Capitals will address their need for a scoring winger. While Kuzmenko remains a potential target, the team may explore alternative options on the trade market that offer a more cost-effective solution.

Vancouver Canucks register 5-2 victory over the Predators

In a dominant performance, the Vancouver Canucks secured a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each contributed a goal and an assist, leading the Canucks to their sixth win in the last seven games. Nils Hoglander, Nils Aman and Teddy Blueger also found the back of the net, while Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for Vancouver.

The Canucks took control early in the first period, with Pettersson and Aman scoring within 31 seconds of each other. Despite goals from Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass for the Predators, Vancouver maintained its lead. Hoglander and Suter quickly responded to reestablish a comfortable advantage for the Canucks.

Quinn Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev notched two assists each, contributing to Vancouver's well-rounded offensive display. The Vancouver Canucks' strong defensive effort limited Nashville's offensive capabilities throughout the game.