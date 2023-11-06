NHL Trade Rumors: Vancouver Canucks making aggressively working the phones, may look to add $18,000,000 Flames defenseman

The Vancouver Canucks are making waves with their strong start to the season, boasting a 5-2-1 record. But it seems that the team's management isn't content to rest on their laurels. As per NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks are actively working the phones, exploring ways to enhance their already impressive roster.

Dhaliwal draws a parallel to the Seattle Seahawks, who recently added an All-Star, All-Pro defensive lineman to reward their stellar performance. He highlights that the Canucks management is similarly eager to reward their team's impressive start by making strategic moves to improve their lineup. According to NHLRumors, He stated,

"I’m hearing the Canucks would like to add. They’re trying to get better. It’s not easy in a capped out NHL. I’m not saying anything’s imminent, but I am saying they are working the phones big time. 5-2-1 start. If you can make some moves right now to improve the roster, Donnie, why not? You know what? The management’s obviously pretty impressed with this 5-2-1 start. Just leave it at this. They’re working the phones.”

In another interesting development, analysts Matt Sekeres and Blake Price have floated the idea of the Canucks potentially bringing back former defenseman Chris Tanev, who now plays for the Calgary Flames. Tanev signed a lucrative 4-year, $18,000,000 contract with the Flames, including $18,000,000 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $4,500,000. Price pointed out,

"I mean, it’s just connecting of dots at this point but when something like that makes sense for the Vancouver Canucks, it absolutely would. The only problem I see with this is, you have to, it’s the Calgary Flames folks. Like they’re gonna have to come away with that as a victory in their eyes, in that trade. And do you want to risk the Canucks consummating that kind of a deal?”

As the Vancouver Canucks continue their impressive start to the season, the hockey world will be watching closely to see how their aggressive approach to working the phones pans out and whether it leads to significant roster improvements, potentially even bringing back a familiar face in Chris Tanev.

Vancouver Canucks Look to Continue Winning Streak as They Face Struggling Oilers Tonight

The Vancouver Canucks are on an impressive 6-0-1 point streak, undefeated at home this season with a 4-0-1 record. They recently clinched a solid 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars, largely thanks to standout goaltender Thatcher Demko, boasting a .947 save percentage and a 1.55 goals-against average.

The Canucks have dominated the Edmonton Oilers in their previous meetings, winning 8-1 and 4-3. In contrast, the struggling Oilers, with a 2-7-1 record, face mental errors and have been outscored late in games.

They'll need to shore up their defense to counter Vancouver's potent offense, led by Elias Pettersson, a top NHL scorer with 20 points.