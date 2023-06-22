NHL Trade Rumors: Will Detroit Red Wings move for Travis Konecny?

The Philadelphia Flyers are open for sale and Travis Konecny could be on the move. Konecny has been one of the Flyers' best players over the past few seasons but with Philadelphia set to rebuild, Konecny is a big trade piece.

If the Flyers do move Konecny, the Detroit Red Wings have been rumored to have an interest in him. However, Detroit is also interested in Alex DeBrincat as the Red Wings look to improve their offense, but will Konecny end up in Detroit?

Will the Red Wings acquire Travis Konecny?

It is clear the Detroit Red Wings are interested in Travis Konecny but that doesn't mean they will trade for him. The Red Wings enter this off-season with a ton of cap space and have made it a priority to improve their offense.

As well, Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere has made it clear the Flyers are open for business and they have no untouchable players, including Travis Konecny.

"I don't think we're in a position to have untouchable players," Briere said. "I like and I love a lot of my players, but we're not in the position to say 'no' or to not listen. My duty is to do what's best for this organization."

Although Konecny to the Red Wings makes sense, a trade may not happen. But, Detroit has a ton of ammo entering the draft as they have three straight picks in the second round holding picks 41, 42, and 43. With that, Steve Yzerman says those picks can be used as ammo to either move up in the draft or acquire an NHL player.

“I’ve never had three picks in a row, particularly three in the second round,” Yzerman said to reporters. “That’s interesting. Those picks tend to be valuable. If you look at every team’s draft grid, a lot of teams don’t have firsts, don’t have second-round picks, so potentially are looking to acquire that...

"Whether you’re using them to move up in the draft, move back in the draft, acquire more picks or acquire players. In the position we’re in, it’s nice to have a lot of draft picks."

Steve Yzerman has also been vocal in saying any player needs to fit in with their core, in terms of age which Travis Konecny does. Konecny is just 26 years old - a year younger than Dylan Larkin - and plays a physical role which the Red Wings need.

Ultimately, the fit between Detroit and Konecny is a great one, so if he does get traded, the Red Wings make the most sense.

