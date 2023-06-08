NHL Trade Rumors: Will Timo Meier sign contract extension with New Jersey Devils?

The New Jersey Devils are in talks to land star forward Timo Meier in a new long-term deal. Meier is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Timo Meier was acquired by the New Jersey Devils in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zitterland, defensemen Nijita Okhotiuk and Shakir Mukhamudullin, and conditional first-round and seventh-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 NHL Drafts respectively.

The Devils received defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, forward prospect Timur Ibragimov, goaltender prospect Zachary Emond and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange.

One of the primary reasons the New Jersey Devils made a big move for Meier was to bring him on board for a long-term deal and the team's plans for the future. Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald has made it clear that they intend to stick with Meier for the foreseeable future.

"I want them to understand what New Jersey is, what the organization is, the living -- I think New Jersey is a diamond in the rough -- the travel, all the positive things. Give him a chance to settle in and go: 'OK, I hope you want to be here.' Those are some of the things we'll go through."

The New Jersey Devils will meet Meier's agent this week for talks as they look to land the forward in a new long-term deal.

How has Timo Meier fared with New Jersey Devils?

Meier ended his 2022-23 regular season with 78 games. Before the trade, the 26-year-old forward played 57 games for the San Jose Sharks where he accumulated 52 points (31 goals and 21 assists). He played the remaining season with the New Jersey Devils and racked up 14 points (9 goals and 5 assists) in 21 games.

In the playoffs, Meier played 11 games and racked up four points through two goals and as many assists. The Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 in five games.

Meier who was the ninth overall pick for the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft is into his eighth season in the league. During that span, the 26-year-old has played 472 career games and garnered 330 points (163 goals and 167 assists).

In the NHL playoffs, Timo Meier has played 78 games and has 66 points (40 goals and 26 assists).

