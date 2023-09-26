NHL Trade Rumors: William Nylander perfect candidate for trade with Anaheim Ducks

In a recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, hockey enthusiasts Paul Bissonnette and Matt Murley engaged in a lively discussion on William Nylander. The discussion centered on Nylander, a prominent forward of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Trevor Zegras, a young and promising talent with the Anaheim Ducks.

During their conversation, Murley shared some inside information that he claimed to have received from reliable sources:

"Verbeek (Pat Verbeek, Anaheim Ducks GM) low ball offer. It's confirmed. Three years, 4 million. I got that confirmed on good sources. There's been at least three teams to reach out to them for a trade already."

This offer must've raised eyebrows across the hockey community, given Zegras' proven track record as a skilled and consistent scorer in the NHL.

Matt Murley further said:

"I heard one rumor. The Sabres. I like to think Toronto would be in on that. I could see a Nylander switched right over for Zegras."

In response to Murley's revelation, Paul Bissonnette wasted no time expressing his skepticism about the proposed trade.

Despite Bissonnette's doubts, Murley remained steadfast in his belief that the trade could benefit both teams involved. He argued that the Anaheim Ducks would willingly meet Nylander's reported salary demands of $10 million per year.

Simultaneously, the Toronto Maple Leafs could acquire Trevor Zegras, a promising young playmaker, at a more manageable cap hit, possibly around $7-8 million annually. In this scenario, Murley contended that both teams would find themselves in a mutually beneficial position:

"Anaheim would happily pay him the 10 million he wants. Toronto could get Zegras seven, 8 million. And there you go. You got your second line. Making both teams happy here."

Brad Treliving on William Nylander

Previously in a Q and A with The Athletic, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving talked about William Nylander and how he is a talented player. Treliving talked about what he liked in Nylander:

"Just how driven he is. How driven he is and how talented he is. Like, you know he’s a good player."

Treliving chose not to make any grand proclamations but stressed the undeniable value of Nylander as a player they were keen on retaining:

"I’m not making any bold statements about anybody. I’m just saying he’s a really good player that we want to sign. And that’s what we do. So that’s the goal. And then we just keep working away at it."

William Nylander's future with the Maple Leafs is far from clear, but it will definitely get clearer with time.