Oilers rumors: Insider believes there's "very good chance" Edmonton get burned on $7,800,000 signing's next extension

The Edmonton Oilers recently inked defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year bridge deal worth $7.8 million, with an annual cap hit of $3.9 million. The move came as the Oilers faced salary cap constraints this offseason, making a long-term deal for Bouchard financially challenging without shedding more salary. However, this bridge deal might have far-reaching implications for both Bouchard and the Oilers in the long run.

In a recent analysis by TSN's Frank Corrado and Corey Warren, the spotlight is on the potential consequences of the short-term contract for Bouchard. While the two-year deal might be a consequence of Bouchard not yet having arbitration rights as a restricted free agent, there are potential benefits for the young defenseman.

Bouchard is set to take on a significant role in the Edmonton roster, particularly as a key player on the first power play unit alongside star talents like Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. This prime position is expected to enable Bouchard to showcase his offensive skills and contribute substantially to goal-scoring and point production over the next two seasons.

During the discussion, Corrado further added by saying:

"And guess what, the Edmonton Oilers, very good chance they can get burned on that next deal."

However, the concerns raised by Corrado center on Edmonton's strategy. Ideally, the team would have preferred to secure Bouchard with a more long-term contract, offering financial stability for both parties.

Such a deal could have potentially locked in a more favorable cap hit and ensured Bouchard's services for an extended period, possibly yielding higher value over time. This could be compared to the Ottawa Senators, who have previously employed this approach with several young players, leveraging long-term contracts to secure talent during the early stages of their careers.

Experienced players Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter join Oilers ahead of training camp

The Edmonton Oilers have enlisted seasoned forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter through professional tryout agreements, as announced on Monday.

Gagner, 34, was the sixth-overall pick by Edmonton in the 2007 draft and has had two stints with the Oilers, from 2007-2014 and 2019-2020.

Last season, Gagner accumulated 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 48 games while playing for the Winnipeg Jets. Throughout his 16-year career spanning seven teams, he has amassed a total of 519 points (192 goals, 327 assists) and served 440 penalty minutes across 1,015 games.

Sutter, also 34, was selected 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 draft. Sutter's last NHL game was in May 2021 with Vancouver, He had contracted COVID-19 in March and subsequently dealt with persistent symptoms. Over his 13-year career with the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Canucks, he has accumulated 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists) in 770 games.