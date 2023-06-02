The Ottawa Senators may have a new head coach next season and Patrick Roy is rumored to be the frontrunner.

Currently, D.J. Smith is the head coach of the Senators but with the team for sale and a new owner coming in, changes could be coming.

As of right now, Smith hasn't been fired but recent rumors suggest he will be let go, and current Quebec Remparts head coach Patrick Roy could replace him.

Ottawa Senators rumored to be interested in Patrick Roy

According to some reports on Twitter, the Sens may talk to Roy after the Memorial Cup to talk about potentially being the new head coach. However, according to those reports, it is one ownership group in particular that wants Roy as the new head coach.

Martian @LalimesMartian The streets (although a litttle cold as of late) are saying DJ Smith already knows he's out in Ottawa. Patrick Roy the favourite heading into next season as head coach.



@JZ_OTT FOLLOW! @JZ_NHLRumours Darren Dreger on CHL on TSN just reported that 1 of the interested buyers of Ottawa wants to bring Patrick Roy as the new head coach Darren Dreger on CHL on TSN just reported that 1 of the interested buyers of Ottawa wants to bring Patrick Roy as the new head coach

Patrick Roy does have experience as a head coach in the NHL as he coached the Colorado Avalanche from 2013 to 2016. He stepped down citing personal decisions.

Joe Sakic said at the time:

"Patrick called me today and informed me the last three or four weeks he was wrestling with this and said he was going to resign today. I asked him if he wanted to give it more thought and he said he was very comfortable (with his decision). I totally respect that and I appreciate it that he let me know now.

"Coaching is a grind and he wasn't (convinced) that he wanted to coach another year, and I thanked him and told him I appreciate it and I'll see him on the golf course in a couple months."

Patrick Roy said the following after resigning:

"I have thought long and hard over the course of the summer about how I might improve this team to give it the depth it needs to bring it to a higher leve.

"To achieve this, the vision of the coach and VP-hockey operations needs to be perfectly aligned with that of the organization. He must also have a say in the decisions that impact the team's performance. These conditions are not currently met.

"Though it saddens me, I have put much thought about this decision in recent weeks and have come to be fully comfortable with it."

Outside of coaching for the Colorado Avalanche, Patrick Roy has only coached the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL. He first became their head coach in 2005-06 and went until 2012-13 when he left for the NHL.

After a few years away from coaching, Roy returned to be the head coach of Quebec in 2018-19 and has now led his team to the Memorial Cup Final and might be the head coach of the Ottawa Senators next season.

